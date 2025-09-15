Barriers to Turkish seafood exports to Canada lifted

ANKARA
Restrictions on Turkish seafood exports to Canada have been lifted through coordinated efforts by Turkish authorities, allowing trade in key products such as sea bass and gilthead bream to resume.

In June 2023, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) classified certain Turkish seafood, especially whole or unprocessed sea bass and gilthead bream, as prohibited for retail and food service, effectively halting exports.

Through coordinated diplomatic and technical efforts, Turkish authorities successfully addressed the issues with CFIA, ultimately lifting the restrictions as of Sept. 8.

The decision comes under the joint project of the Trade Ministry and the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, aiming to systematically tackle market access barriers and strengthen the government’s capacity to resolve export challenges.

As part of the project, Canada was identified as a priority market for seafood.

Looking ahead, Turkish authorities plan to continue such efforts in other target markets, including the Philippines and China.

