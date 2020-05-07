Barbers overjoyed at resuming business

  • May 07 2020 09:47:13

Barbers overjoyed at resuming business

ANKARA
Barbers overjoyed at resuming business

Barbershops across Turkey will reopen next week after a 50-day hiatus as part of the country's measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan outlined the country's normalization schedule, saying it would go ahead step by step.

The country's Interior Ministry allowed barbershops, beauty salons and hairdressers to begin work as of May 11, with customers to be served via appointments.

Staff will use disposable towels and aprons, as well as face masks, while serving customers, who will be allowed to take their masks off depending on the service.

Şükrü Akyüz, the head of a barber's association in Istanbul, told Anadolu Agency that the lockdown period reasserted the importance of the profession.

Hair salons were closed in Turkey on March 21.

Noting that hairdressers are happy to be back in business, he said they saw tough times which have burned a hole in their pocket.

He went on to say that during the lockdown some hairdressers illegally opened their shops, while others went to people's homes to sustain a livelihood.

"At the moment, there is a surge of appointments at the shops," he said, adding the first four days after opening are fully booked at most hair salons.

Noting that they will take all necessary precautions, Ayküz said only half the number of seats at the shop will be occupied at a time.

The association is looking into creating a mobile app so that people can schedule appointments.

"We have sent requests to municipalities regarding disinfection of all barbershops. Barbers will also take great responsibility in this process."

He said seats will be disinfected after catering to a customer and equipment will be sterilized.

Instead of cloth towels, he said, they will use anti-bacterial wipes.

Shaving at the barbershop is banned for now, he said, adding that this measure will stay in place until the outbreak ends.

He went on to say barbers are expected not to raise prices.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

  2. Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

    Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

  3. Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

    Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

  4. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  5. President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

    President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row
Recommended
Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus
Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

Turkish tea growers brewing up solutions to virus travel curbs

Turkish tea growers brewing up solutions to virus travel curbs
Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

Interior ministry announces easing COVID-19 curfew for 65 , youngsters

Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister
Fewer families, more one-person households in past five years: Survey

Fewer families, more one-person households in past five years: Survey
WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus-related fatalities exceeded the 260,000 mark on May 6, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Türk Eximbank signed a syndicated murabaha (interest-free) deal of $100 million to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and middle capitalization companies (MidCaps) in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Professional football leagues in Turkey, which were suspended on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to resume on June 12 behind closed doors, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief announced on May 6.