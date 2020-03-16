Banned fans watch game from hills in Black Sea city

GÜMÜŞHANE

The fans of Gümüşhanespor, a second league football team, have watched their team’s game from atop hills that have a view of their stadium in the Black Sea region after Turkish authorities last week decided to hold sports events without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans, however, watched the game from hilltops of their team playing against İnegölspor.

The fans supported their team by dotting on hills and on the rocks.

Reminding that the games were played without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, Miraç Koç, the leader of a fan association, said that they turned the mountainous structure of the city to an advantage.

“We watch the game from the mountains and support our team. We did not leave them alone,” Koç said.

Stating that it was forbidden to watch the game in the stands, Enes Eryılmaz, another supporter, said: “We did our barbecue and brewed our tea on the mountainside in the outer surroundings of our stadium. We are watching the game together. We support our team in the area that Gümüşhane people call a ‘free hill’.”

Gümüşhanespor and İnegölspor drew in a goalless game.