Banned fans watch game from hills in Black Sea city

  • March 16 2020 16:57:00

Banned fans watch game from hills in Black Sea city

GÜMÜŞHANE
Banned fans watch game from hills in Black Sea city

The fans of Gümüşhanespor, a second league football team, have watched their team’s game from atop hills that have a view of their stadium in the Black Sea region after Turkish authorities last week decided to hold sports events without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fans, however, watched the game from hilltops of their team playing against İnegölspor.

The fans supported their team by dotting on hills and on the rocks.

Reminding that the games were played without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, Miraç Koç, the leader of a fan association, said that they turned the mountainous structure of the city to an advantage.

“We watch the game from the mountains and support our team. We did not leave them alone,” Koç said.

Stating that it was forbidden to watch the game in the stands, Enes Eryılmaz, another supporter, said: “We did our barbecue and brewed our tea on the mountainside in the outer surroundings of our stadium. We are watching the game together. We support our team in the area that Gümüşhane people call a ‘free hill’.”

Gümüşhanespor and İnegölspor drew in a goalless game.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms 18th coronavirus case

  2. Remains of Ottoman soldiers unearthed after 108 years

    Remains of Ottoman soldiers unearthed after 108 years

  3. Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

    Turkey to unveil economic measures against coronavirus

  4. Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

    Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

  5. Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms sixth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries
Recommended
More efforts planned to rehabilitate Kurbağalıdere creek

More efforts planned to rehabilitate Kurbağalıdere creek
Turks trapped on Everest rescued

Turks trapped on Everest rescued
Turkey denounces ‘occupation’ of Crimea on sixth anniversary

Turkey denounces ‘occupation’ of Crimea on sixth anniversary
11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Syria

11 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in N Syria
Project against puffer fish delights local fishermen

Project against puffer fish delights local fishermen
Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71

Istanbul’s ‘most elegant peddler’ dies aged 71
WORLD Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Asylum seekers apply to ECHR over mistreatment by Greece

Four asylum seekers, injured by Greek security forces along the Turkey-Greece border, applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Ma
ECONOMY External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

External loan burden on Turkish private sector slips

The Turkish private sector's outstanding loans received from abroad decreased in January from end-2019, the country's Central Bank said on March 16.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.