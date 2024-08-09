Banksy wows London with three animal artworks

Banksy wows London with three animal artworks

LONDON
Banksy wows London with three animal artworks

One goat, two elephants, and now three monkeys: British street artist Banksy thrilled fans in London on Aug. 7 by installing his third new artwork in three days.

The animal-themed collection has sparked speculation about their message. Are they criticism of England's far-right riots or possibly support for Palestinians? Perhaps they reference global warming or even the Olympics?

As usual, the enigmatic artist gave no explanation when he claimed them on Instagram. What is unusual is how quickly they have appeared, usually Banksy's works are spaced several months apart.

On Monday, a depiction of a goat precariously perched on top of a wall with rocks tumbling down appeared in Richmond, southwest London.

"I think it's actually a mountain gazelle from Palestine. So I think that work has to do with Palestine," Daniel Lloyd-Morgan, a 60-year-old artist told AFP.

Then on Aug. 6 two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched towards each other appeared in Chelsea, southwest London.

On Wednesday, the black silhouette of three monkeys appeared on the side of a railway bridge as if they were swinging.

"Banksy is trying to get us to think and reflect about the ecological crisis that really threatens humanity," university professor Fawaz Gerges told AFP as he admired the latest work.

"His focus seems to be on animals, on trees, on oceans and it's an overarching theme of his in the past few months," he added.

The artworks have appeared at a time when England is gripped by violent far-right, anti-immigrant protests over the murder of three girls. Demonstrators have targeted hotels housing asylum seekers.

Banksy, whose identity is unknown, has repeatedly shown sympathy for the plight of refugees.

At the Glastonbury music festival last month the artist launched an inflatable boat over crowds depicting dummy migrants wearing life vests.

Glastonbury Festival,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Avatar and Star Wars films revealed at Disney event

'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event
New artifacts discovered in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia

New artifacts discovered in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia
Animal-themed Banksy artwork stolen in London

Animal-themed Banksy artwork stolen in London
Dolce & Gabbana launches controversial dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches controversial dog perfume
Excavations resume at Istanbul’s Bathonea ancient city

Excavations resume at Istanbul’s Bathonea ancient city
A historic feast at Villa San Michele

A historic feast at Villa San Michele
Modesty the aim for Türkiyes Olympic shooting sensation

Modesty the aim for Türkiye's Olympic shooting sensation
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿