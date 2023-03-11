Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

TOKYO
Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

Japan’s central bank left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged in its last meeting before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down and is replaced by economics professor Kazuo Ueda.

While most analysts expected the Bank of Japan to stay the course in Kuroda’s final policy decision, some had speculated about a surprise tweak.

The bank left its longstanding negative interest rate in place and made no further adjustments to the band in which rates for 10-year government bonds fluctuate.

The decision came shortly after Japan’s parliament approved Ueda as the BoJ’s next governor, paving the way for the 71-year-old to take over in April.

In recent months, the BoJ has steadfastly resisted tightening, even as peers in other developed economies have hiked rates to tackle inflation, a policy gap that has caused the yen to tumble against the dollar.

Kuroda has insisted that the bank’s longstanding goal of sustained 2 percent inflation, considered necessary to turbocharge the world’s third-largest economy, has not yet been achieved.

Consumer prices hit 4.2 percent in January, driven by factors including higher fuel costs, but Kuroda has argued the rises are the result of temporary factors like the war in Ukraine.

He wants to see evidence of more sustained rises, including salary increases, before adjusting policy.

Ueda told lawmakers last month that he saw the “continuation of monetary easing as appropriate,” warning of uncertainty in financial markets and the global economy.

Current factors driving higher prices “will likely ebb in the future, and inflation in consumer prices will likely drop below 2 percent,” he added.

Ueda has a PhD in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is seen as a good communicator who prefers cautious reflection over abrupt action.

Interest Rates,

WORLD Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

    Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

  2. Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush-money probe

    Michael Cohen to testify Monday in Trump hush-money probe

  3. China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy

    China names Li Qiang premier nominally in charge of economy

  4. Iran, Saudi to restore ties in major step for Middle East

    Iran, Saudi to restore ties in major step for Middle East

  5. NASA to reveal crew members in April for flight around Moon

    NASA to reveal crew members in April for flight around Moon
Recommended
Local trade to be revived in quake-hit provinces

Local trade to be revived in quake-hit provinces
Tourism announces its return at Berlin fair

Tourism announces its return at Berlin fair
UK high speed rail line faces two-year delay

UK high speed rail line faces two-year delay
GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers

GM offers buyouts to most US salaried workers
US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition

US ‘to be global leader’ in energy transition
Malaysian ex-PM facing graft charges

Malaysian ex-PM facing graft charges
WORLD Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

Russia denounces Georgia protests as coup attempt

Moscow on Friday accused foreign countries of fomenting mass protests in Georgia, likening them to an attempted coup designed to sow tension on Russia's borders.
ECONOMY Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

Bank of Japan leaves policy unchanged

Japan’s central bank left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged in its last meeting before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down and is replaced by economics professor Kazuo Ueda.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.