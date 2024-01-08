Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

DHAKA
Bangladeshs Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won re-election for a fifth term Sunday, officials said, following a boycott led by an opposition party she branded a "terrorist organisation".

Hasina's ruling Awami League "has won the election", an Election Commission spokesman told AFP in the early hours of Monday morning, after a vote that initial reports suggested had a meagre turnout of some 40 percent.

She has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless opposition crackdown.

Her party faced almost no effective rivals in the seats it contested, but it avoided fielding candidates in a few constituencies, in an apparent effort to avoid the legislature being branded a one-party institution.

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose ranks have been decimated by mass arrests, called a general strike and, along with dozens of others, refused to participate in a "sham election".

While the final result and exact figures will be formally announced at a ceremony later on Monday, election commission officials said Hasina's party had won around three-quarters of seats, at least 220 of the total 300.

But support of other lawmakers including from allied parties could push Hasina's control over parliament even higher.

Bangladesh , Polls, wins,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

    Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

  2. First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

    First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

  3. AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

    AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

  4. Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

    Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

  5. Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

    Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition
Recommended
First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission
China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain

China says foreign consulting agency head spied for Britain
Bomb kills five police from Pakistan polio protection team

Bomb kills five police from Pakistan polio protection team
Top US diplomat due in Israel for tough Gaza talks

Top US diplomat due in Israel for tough Gaza talks
Germany ready to sell Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia: minister

Germany ready to sell Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia: minister
2 dead in Kherson as Russian soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on front line

2 dead in Kherson as Russian soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on front line
WORLD First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century successfully launched early Monday, with private industry leading the charge.
ECONOMY Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

A mid-air emergency in which a piece of fuselage came off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner as it flew over the U.S. west coast dealt a new blow to the oft-beleaguered manufacturer.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.