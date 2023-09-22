Ban on widely used solutions stirs debate

ANKARA
The Health Ministry has announced that the market supply of dozens of different brands of saline solutions, which are widely used in nasal congestion, has been suspended for the duration of an investigation initiated on the grounds that they carry "serious risks,” sparking debates among medical professionals and parents.

The ministry's decision concerning the 66 types of saline solutions has generated concern among users of these products, while some of the brands declared banned by the ministry are still available for purchase online.

In a statement issued by the medical company producing these solutions under various brand names, they denied allegations that their products contained hazardous substances, adding that there were no side effects or adverse events reported to them. They claimed that the ministry's decision only pertained to a regulatory change in pharmaceutical classification.

Pediatrician Prof. Dr. Hilal Mocan noted that these products have been utilized for years in hospitals and by pediatricians, stating, "What we recommend as 'sniffing saline through your nose' is this solution. It's akin to medicine, yet not precisely medicine. It is widely used."

Another doctor, Mazhar Çelikoyar, revealed that many parents who use this solution for their children have contacted him to express their concerns about the ban.

Çelikoyar called on the ministry to provide further clarification on the "serious risk."

"I suspect there may be a chemical discrepancy in its composition. We have received no information about these medications. We have been recommending them to our patients, including children and those with other medical conditions post-surgery. Now, we are also pondering. Is there a microbiological contamination or a chemical issue? They should have communicated these matters to us."

