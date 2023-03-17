Ballot boxes to be set up in 15 more countries

ANKARA
The Supreme Election Board (YSK) has announced that ballot boxes will be established in 15 more countries in the elections to be held on May 14, YSK President Ahmet Yener has announced.

YSK decided to set up ballot boxes in 21 overseas representations in 15 countries, in which Turkish citizens did not cast vote in previous polls.

The 15 countries are declared as Afghanistan, Belarus, Brazil, Estonia, Morocco, Montenegro, the Republic of Korea, Libya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Portugal, Slovakia and Tanzania.

Some 11,290 expatriate voters will be able to vote in these 15 countries and representative offices.

Turkish citizens living abroad will be able to cast their votes between April 17 and May 9 in 75 countries and 156 representative offices.

More than 6.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad will be able to vote.

The election calendar prepared by YSK was issued in the Official Gazette late on March 13 for the country’s one of the most critical polls in which tens of millions of people will elect for the president and 600-seat parliament on May 14.

According to the calendar, presidential candidates of the political parties will apply to the YSK latest on March 23. Those who want to run as independent candidates by securing the appeals of more than 100,000 people should apply on March 20. The presidential nominees whose applications will be confirmed by the YSK will be published in the Official Gazette on March 31, and a propaganda period for the presidential candidates will begin.

