Balkan peace forum to hold its second meeting in Istanbul

ANKARA

A platform promoting peace and stability in the Balkan region will hold its second meeting in Istanbul on Jan. 22 under the leadership of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and with the participation of the top diplomats from regional countries, diplomatic sources have informed.

Dubbed the Balkan Peace Platform, the event will bring the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia together during which Fidan will also hold bilateral talks with the participants.

During the meetings, Fidan will underline the importance of the principle of regional ownership for the resolution of the problems in the region, the sources said. He will also reiterate that the Balkan Peace Platform is not an alternative to existing regional and international processes but has a complementary and supportive role to them.

Fidan will underline Türkiye’s continued will to establish cooperation with the Balkan countries based on concrete projects aiming to contribute to the peace, dialogue and prosperity in the region.

The EU’s enlargement process should seek regional sensitivities and adopt a cohesive approach, Fidan will also underline during the meetings.

The first meeting of the platform was held in Istanbul in July 2025. The platform aims to increase cooperation, dialogue between the regional countries and produce its own solutions to the existing problems.

This year’s meeting will focus on regional issues, border management and combating irregular migration as well as cooperation and coordination in the EU processes, energy security and digitalization, industry, youth, technology, transportation and connectivity.