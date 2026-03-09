Bahrain's state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments

Bahrain's state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments

DUBAI
Bahrains state oil company declares force majeure on its shipments

Bahrain’s state oil company declared force majeure on March 9 for its shipments after an Iranian attack set its refinery ablaze.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency carried the announcement of the force majeure, a legal maneuver that releases a company of its contractual obligations because of extraordinary circumstances.

It said the company’s operations “have been affected by the ongoing regional conflict in the Middle East and the recent attack on its refinery complex.”

It insisted that local demand could still be met.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s oil production has dropped by nearly 60 percent as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran entered its ninth day, according to an Iraqi official on March 8.

Production currently stands at about 1.3 million barrels per day, down from around 3.3 million barrels before the outbreak of the war, Kazem Abdul Hassan Karim, assistant director general at the Department of Fields and Licensing Affairs in the Iraqi Oil Ministry, said in a statement.

Iraq announced on March 3 that it had reduced crude oil output after cutting exports due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

    Erdoğan says Iran taking ‘wrong, provocative’ steps despite warnings

  2. Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

    Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

  3. US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye

    US urges citizens to leave southeast Türkiye

  4. At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision

    At least 14 migrants drown off Antalya after deadly collision

  5. Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted

    Türkiye says another munition from Iran intercepted
Recommended
Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility

Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility
Türkiye’s private pension funds surpass 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras

Türkiye’s private pension funds surpass 2.5 trillion Turkish Liras
Turkish carriers suspend flights to several Middle Eastern destinations

Turkish carriers suspend flights to several Middle Eastern destinations
Türkiye’s share in global arms exports rises between 2021-25

Türkiye’s share in global arms exports rises between 2021-25
European gas prices surge 30 percent on Mideast war

European gas prices surge 30 percent on Mideast war
China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years

China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years
Trump’s ‘roaring’ economy meets a rough start to 2026

Trump’s ‘roaring’ economy meets a rough start to 2026
WORLD Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

Tehran plunged into darkness by smoke from burning oil

Residents of Tehran woke up on March 8 morning to find it was still dark outside, an apocalyptic sight created by thick black smoke billowing from oil depots hit by Israeli strikes.
ECONOMY Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility

Şimşek: Gov’t taking necessary measures amid energy price volatility

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has highlighted the government’s active role in managing global energy price volatility, stressing that economic authorities are keeping a watchful eye on developments and taking the necessary steps.
SPORTS Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Galatasaray’s lead faces tough test at Beşiktaş

Defending champion Galatasaray heads into a high-stakes Istanbul derby against a revitalized Beşiktaş on March 7 in a clash that could either cement its lead atop Süper Lig standings or blow the title race wide open.  
﻿