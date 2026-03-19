Bahçeli urges unity in Türkiye amid Iran tensions

Bahçeli urges unity in Türkiye amid Iran tensions

ANKARA
Bahçeli urges unity in Türkiye amid Iran tensions

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said on Thursday Türkiye must preserve internal unity and act with caution as a widening regional war destabilizes the Middle East.

In a written statement, Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said that the country is facing a period requiring "precaution and prudence" — amid escalating instability in the Middle East.

His remarks come amid a sharp escalation in regional violence following the start of a massive military campaign against Iran in late February 2026.

"While regional and global balances are being disrupted and visibility is obscured by the dark clouds of conflict, Türkiye's ability to strengthen its internal front at the right time is a historic necessity," Bahçeli said.

The MHP leader warned that the weakening or "uncontrolled dissolution" of Iran would not remain a domestic issue but would instead create a "belt of instability" that could directly threaten Türkiye's national security and border integrity.

"What Turkey faces is not simply a potential crisis on the border," Bahçeli said. "This is an outlook that may directly affect our national security and overall regional stability."

 

Devlet Bahceli,

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