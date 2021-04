Baby wild boar fed with bottle

AFYON

A wild boar whose mother died of a dog attack while giving birth to it in Afyonkarahisar has been bottle-fed by a student of Afyon Kocatepe University at home.



The baby boar is now 3 weeks old and is healthy. It will be taken care of at the Afyon Kocatepe University Wildlife Rescue Rehabilitation and Research Center for a while before being released to nature.