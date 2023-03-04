Azerbaijani rescue team members return to their country

ADANA
Some 231 members of the search and rescue team from Azerbaijan, who came to Türkiye after the devastating earthquakes, set off from Adana to return to their country.

Following the earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 in the Elbistan and Pazarcık districts of Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, a search and rescue team of 750 people from Azerbaijan arrived in Kahramanmaraş and Hatay.

The teams have been working since the first day of the quakes and have rescued 53 people alive.

A total of 231 members of the search and rescue team arrived in Adana after completing their mission.

İmamoğlu District Governor Mehmet Aksu and Ambassador Ayşe Saraç welcomed the team.

Lieutenant Colonel Taleh Babayev stated they came to Türkiye for help and set up a tent city in Kahramanmaraş for quake survivors and provided food. In addition, medical teams from Azerbaijan treated survivors in field hospitals.

“I’m hoping that we will never experience something like this again. Goodbye to all of you,” Babayev said.

Aksu, who coordinated the search and rescue teams arriving at Adana Airport, expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Azerbaijani team.

Aksu said that they will continue to send off the remaining members of the teams that have completed their missions.

Azerbaijani soldiers bought souvenirs such as bracelets, watches and key chains for their relatives from the souvenir shop at the airport.

The owner of the shop did not accept their money and gave the items as gifts.

It was seen that the soldiers tied Turkish and Azerbaijani flags on their backs while boarding the plane.

