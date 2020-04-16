Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A top Azerbaijani leader on April 15 praised Turkey over a recent mutual display of solidarity against coronavirus.

“I express my deep gratitude to fraternal Turkey. Our countries always stand by each other, on both joyful and difficult days,” First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva said on Instagram.

She added: “This is our unity, our strength. I wish our peoples the best of health, and our countries peace and prosperity. May Almighty God bless our world!"

Over the last week, Turkey and Azerbaijan lit up iconic buildings in Ankara and Baku, their respective capitals, with both countries' flags, honoring their cooperation against COVID-19.

Turkey was the first state to recognize Azerbaijan, which declared its independence in 1991. Relations between the two countries are rich and multifaceted.



