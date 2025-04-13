Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats hold peace talks in Antalya

Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats hold peace talks in Antalya

ANTALYA
Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats hold peace talks in Antalya

Top diplomats from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, have met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) to discuss ongoing talks for signing a lasting agreement between the two neighbors.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan held a bilateral meeting on April 12 following their attendance to a panel devoted to the cooperation in the South Caucasus along with their colleague from Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili.

Mirzoyan also held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on April 12. The two discussed the latest concerning Baku-Yerevan talks as well as Türkiye-Armenia normalization process.

“We both have the understanding that the final goal, the aim is to fully normalize relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations and including opening the whole border,” Mirzoyan told a group of journalists about his talks with Fidan.

“Our dialogue is not only about merely establishment of diplomatic relations and formally opening the border. It's about the huge trade that can take place between two countries. We [also] have discussed some joint energy projects and transit opportunities.”

“Moreover, we have touched upon the topic of cooperation on international fora as well. Because the reality shows that sometimes when it comes to, for instance, Middle Eastern issues, our views, our perceptions are closer than one could assume.

Meanwhile, he noted that several tangibles have been already taken between Ankara and Yerevan in areas such as “using airspace,” while discussions have been held by specialists from both countries regarding the Margara-Alican border crossing and the Gyumri-Kars railway.

He acknowledged, however, that progress had stalled on some fronts. “Like we had an agreement to open the border for third-country nationals and also citizens of Armenia and Türkiye who have diplomatic passports. This agreement is not still, unfortunately, being implemented.”

Talks with Azerbaijan for “historic agreement”

 

On peace talks with Azerbaijan, Mirzoyan said a “historic and unprecedented” agreement is ready to be signed.

Commenting on Azerbaijan's condition to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group as part of a peace agreement, Mirzoyan stated, "If there is no conflict, then there is no need for this Minsk Group as well."

The minister noted Yerevan wants to sign the peace agreement with Azerbaijan and the document to dissolve the Minsk Group on the same day. Addressing Azerbaijan’s demand for a constitutional amendment in Armenia as a condition for guarantees on territorial integrity, Mirzoyan argued that sufficient assurances are already in place.

Baku: Constitution of Armenia should be amended

 

In the meantime, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov stressed the need for Armenia to amend its constitution that contains territorial claims from Azerbaijan.

“There are critical factors that must be resolved. The most important one is Armenia’s constitutional claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. As long as this continues, a peace deal is not possible. Changing the Armenian Constitution is a non-negotiable requirement,” Bayramov told state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the ADF.

He added that the Minsk Group, co-chaired by the U.S., France and Russia failed to achieve any results for three decades. “The Karabakh issue is resolved. Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. Armenia acknowledges this. So why insist on keeping the Minsk Group alive? We demand its formal dissolution,” he said.

Bayramov criticized Western countries, particularly France, for their perceived double standards.

“For 30 years, they said nothing to the occupier. When Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, they tried to punish us. But their plans collapsed thanks to our independent foreign policy and the strong support of Türkiye and our friendly states,” he said.

 

Turkish Cyprus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

    Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

  2. Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

    Roketsan to establish joints defense facility in Indonesia

  3. Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

    Severe frost may lead to food inflation, force import of fruit

  4. Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

    Current account deficit widens to $4.4 billion in February

  5. Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers

    Safe haven gold hits new high, dollar weakens against peers
Recommended
WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital
World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine

World leaders slam deadly Russian strike on Ukraine
US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report

US finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism, terrorism: Report
Israeli PM says Macron gravely mistaken in promoting Palestinian state

Israeli PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state
Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen

Israeli military says missile fired from Yemen
Trump is fully fit for duty, his doctor says after physical

Trump is 'fully fit' for duty, his doctor says after physical
Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms

Lavrov accuses Ukraine of breaking US-brokered deal terms
WORLD WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

WHO says child dies after Israel strike hits Gaza hospital

An Israeli air strike Sunday hit one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals, resulting in the death of a child according to the World Health Organization, as Israel warned it would expand its offensive if Hamas does not release hostages.
ECONOMY Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

Auto production declines 9 percent in first quarter

The auto industry’s production fell by 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to 344,120, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿