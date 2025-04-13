Azerbaijani, Armenian top diplomats hold peace talks in Antalya

ANTALYA

Top diplomats from Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, have met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) to discuss ongoing talks for signing a lasting agreement between the two neighbors.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan held a bilateral meeting on April 12 following their attendance to a panel devoted to the cooperation in the South Caucasus along with their colleague from Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili.

Mirzoyan also held a bilateral meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on April 12. The two discussed the latest concerning Baku-Yerevan talks as well as Türkiye-Armenia normalization process.

“We both have the understanding that the final goal, the aim is to fully normalize relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations and including opening the whole border,” Mirzoyan told a group of journalists about his talks with Fidan.

“Our dialogue is not only about merely establishment of diplomatic relations and formally opening the border. It's about the huge trade that can take place between two countries. We [also] have discussed some joint energy projects and transit opportunities.”

“Moreover, we have touched upon the topic of cooperation on international fora as well. Because the reality shows that sometimes when it comes to, for instance, Middle Eastern issues, our views, our perceptions are closer than one could assume.

Meanwhile, he noted that several tangibles have been already taken between Ankara and Yerevan in areas such as “using airspace,” while discussions have been held by specialists from both countries regarding the Margara-Alican border crossing and the Gyumri-Kars railway.

He acknowledged, however, that progress had stalled on some fronts. “Like we had an agreement to open the border for third-country nationals and also citizens of Armenia and Türkiye who have diplomatic passports. This agreement is not still, unfortunately, being implemented.”

Talks with Azerbaijan for “historic agreement”

On peace talks with Azerbaijan, Mirzoyan said a “historic and unprecedented” agreement is ready to be signed.

Commenting on Azerbaijan's condition to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group as part of a peace agreement, Mirzoyan stated, "If there is no conflict, then there is no need for this Minsk Group as well."

The minister noted Yerevan wants to sign the peace agreement with Azerbaijan and the document to dissolve the Minsk Group on the same day. Addressing Azerbaijan’s demand for a constitutional amendment in Armenia as a condition for guarantees on territorial integrity, Mirzoyan argued that sufficient assurances are already in place.

Baku: Constitution of Armenia should be amended

In the meantime, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Bayramov stressed the need for Armenia to amend its constitution that contains territorial claims from Azerbaijan.

“There are critical factors that must be resolved. The most important one is Armenia’s constitutional claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. As long as this continues, a peace deal is not possible. Changing the Armenian Constitution is a non-negotiable requirement,” Bayramov told state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the ADF.

He added that the Minsk Group, co-chaired by the U.S., France and Russia failed to achieve any results for three decades. “The Karabakh issue is resolved. Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. Armenia acknowledges this. So why insist on keeping the Minsk Group alive? We demand its formal dissolution,” he said.

Bayramov criticized Western countries, particularly France, for their perceived double standards.

“For 30 years, they said nothing to the occupier. When Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, they tried to punish us. But their plans collapsed thanks to our independent foreign policy and the strong support of Türkiye and our friendly states,” he said.