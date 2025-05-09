Azerbaijan-Türkiye unity bolsters Turkic world, Eurasian stability: Aliyev

ISTANBUL

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev underscored the profound solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye as a cornerstone for the Turkic world and Eurasian stability during the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit in Istanbul on Thursday.

“The unity, brotherhood, and solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, rooted in our common history and rich national-spiritual values, not only contribute to regional prosperity, peace, and security but also serve as an important factor for the entire Eurasian region,” Aliyev said in a message delivered by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Ankara, Rashad Mammadov.

The summit, hosted by the Marmara Group Foundation from May 7 to 8 under the theme “A More Humane World – Dialogue for a Livable World,” gathered global leaders to address pressing issues such as conflict, climate change, economic inequality, and migration.

Aliyev emphasized Azerbaijan’s historical role as a cultural crossroads, noting, “For centuries, people of various ethnicities and religions have lived in friendship and mutual respect in Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of East and West, North and South.”

He reaffirmed multiculturalism and interfaith dialogue as core state policies, stating, “Preserving these traditions is both our way of life and a priority of our state policy.”

The president also outlined Azerbaijan’s commitment to global intercultural dialogue, promoting peaceful relations to enhance mutual understanding. He reiterated Baku’s dedication to long-term peace and socioeconomic welfare in the South Caucasus, a region historically marked by tensions.

Azerbaijan and Türkiye, often described as “two states, one nation,” have deepened their alliance through projects like the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which bolster energy security and trade connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Their collaboration in the Middle Corridor, a trade route linking China to Europe via Central Asia and the Caucasus, further strengthens economic ties, as evidenced by recent trilateral agreements with Uzbekistan.

Türkiye’s support during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict solidified their partnership, with joint military exercises and the 2021 Shusha Declaration enhancing political and security cooperation.

“The Azerbaijan-Türkiye alliance is a model for the Turkic world, driving prosperity and stability,” said Akkan Suver, president of the Marmara Group Foundation, during the summit.

The summit’s discussions underscored the need for dialogue to navigate global challenges, with Aliyev’s message aligning with calls for cooperative solutions.