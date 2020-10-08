Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

  • October 08 2020 09:22:00

Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

BAKU-Anadolu Agency
Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister said on Oct. 7 he will visit Switzerland to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

Ceyhun Bayramov will pay a working visit Thursday as relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, two former Soviet republics, have soured.

Relations have been strained since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory in Azerbaijan.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27 but international calls to halt fighting have gone unanswered. Armenia has continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, who are the rightful owners of the occupied region.

The OSCE Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. - was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire was agreed to in 1994.

Turkey has condemned Armenian occupation, and vowed support for Azerbaijan.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

    Heavy rains in Marmara region expected for coming two days

  2. Will it help Tatar? 

    Will it help Tatar? 

  3. Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

    Turkish president visits Kuwait, Qatar

  4. Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

    Why ending illegal occupation is Azerbaijan’s absolute right: Op-ed

  5. Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha

    Coalition party withdraws Turkish Cypriot government over decision for opening of Varosha
Recommended
Harris assails Trump virus failure in newly civil election debate

Harris assails Trump virus 'failure' in newly civil election debate

Virus cases top 4,000 a day in Germany, a first since April

Virus cases top 4,000 a day in Germany, a first since April  
UN Security Council to discuss reopening of Varosha

UN Security Council to discuss reopening of Varosha

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss ongoing Upper Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan, Russia discuss ongoing Upper Karabakh conflict
Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna

Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Court finds Greek neo-Nazi party a criminal group in landmark ruling

Court finds Greek neo-Nazi party a criminal group in landmark ruling
WORLD Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan to meet OSCE Minsk Group over Karabakh row

Azerbaijan’s foreign minister said on Oct. 7 he will visit Switzerland to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.
ECONOMY Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned on Oct. 7.  

SPORTS Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

Turkey fights back to draw with Germany in friendly

The Turkish national football team fought hard to earn a 3-3 draw against Germany with a late goal in a friendly match on Oct. 7. 