Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

  • November 30 2021 15:55:00

Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

BAKU
Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Fourteen people died on Nov. 30 in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash which went down in the east of the Caucasus country during a training flight, officials said.

"Fourteen people died and two more were wounded as a result of a state border service helicopter crash," the ex-Soviet republic’s frontier guard said in a statement.

It said all of the victims were military servicemen.

Earlier Tuesday, the country’s border service and prosecutor general said in a joint statement that "a military helicopter belonging to Azerbaijan’s state border service crashed today at Garakheybat airfield in the Khyzy region at approximately 10:40 am (GMT 0640) while conducting a training flight."

They said an investigation was underway into the accident’s causes.

The incident came two weeks after Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia engaged in the worst fighting along their shared border since going to war last year over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Army,

TURKEY DEVA Partys Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage

DEVA Party's Metin Gürcan arrested for espionage
MOST POPULAR

  1. Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

    Wild winds in Turkey claim lives, close Bosphorus strait

  2. Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

    Thousands throng border city for festivities, shopping

  3. Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

    Classes canceled after deadly storm sweeps several provinces

  4. Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

    Turkey, UAE deal to launch new area in bilateral ties: Erdoğan

  5. Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court

    Enver Altaylı exchanged emails with CIA agents: Court
Recommended
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey quits company
Barbados declared a republic, removing Queen Elizabeth II

Barbados declared a republic, removing Queen Elizabeth II
Ghislaine Maxwell served up girls for sex to Epstein: prosecutors

Ghislaine Maxwell 'served up' girls for sex to Epstein: prosecutors
WHO warns COVID variant Omicron risk very high

WHO warns COVID variant Omicron risk 'very high'
Petr Fiala named new Czech PM by COVID-stricken president

Petr Fiala named new Czech PM by COVID-stricken president
High-stakes Iran nuclear talks to restart

High-stakes Iran nuclear talks to restart
WORLD Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Azerbaijan says 14 dead in military helicopter crash

Fourteen people died on Nov. 30 in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash which went down in the east of the Caucasus country during a training flight, officials said.
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Eurozone inflation soars to highest rate on record

Soaring energy prices took eurozone inflation to its highest rate on record in November, official data showed on Nov. 30, challenging the European Central Bank’s resistance to tightening monetary policy earlier than planned.
SPORTS Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Former chair of Turkish football giant dies

Mustafa Cengiz, the former chair of the Turkish football team Galatasaray, has died at the age of 71, according to a statement by the sports club.