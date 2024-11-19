Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

BALIKESİR
Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

In a decisive step to combat littering, the municipality of Ayvalık in the western province of Balıkesir has announced plans to impose fines on individuals caught throwing garbage or cigarette butts on the ground.

The initiative follows similar measures implemented in the northern province of Bolu and the İskenderun district of Hatay in the south.

Ayvalık Mayor Mesut Ergin emphasized the importance of public participation in maintaining cleanliness. “Knowing that the way to cleanliness is not to pollute in the first place, we have cleaned Cunda Beach from cigarette butts. We are confident that our fellow citizens of Ayvalık will support this decision and help create a cleaner environment,” he said.

Ergin detailed the comprehensive cleanup efforts at Cunda Beach, where a team used specialized methods to extract cigarette butts lodged between stones. “We cleaned our coastal band thoroughly, and now it’s the responsibility of all Ayvalık residents to sustain this cleanliness. Together we can achieve streets free of cigarette butts and garbage,” he added.

The municipality’s approach mirrors the successful example set by Bolu, which improved urban cleanliness after implementing a similar policy.

In Bolu, the strict enforcement of littering fines not only reduced waste but also fostered greater public awareness.

Tourism plays a significant role in Ayvalık’s economy, with visitor numbers steadily increasing each year. The fines will contribute to maintaining a pristine environment to sustainably manage this growth.

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
