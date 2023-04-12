Award-winning gold juniors crowned once again in New York

Award-winning gold juniors crowned once again in New York

ISTANBUL
Award-winning gold juniors crowned once again in New York

Another success news from the Turkish Golden Horn Robotics Team sponsored by Demirören Media, which consists of students from 18 different schools, is in the United States of America.

Golden Horn team which is sponsored by Demirören Media won the Engineering Inspiration award in the First Robotics Competition held in Istanbul on 24-26 March and already received the right to represent Türkiye in the FRC World Championship in Houston on April 19-22. Now adding one more award, these golden youngsters won the FRC New York Competition on 5-8 April. The Golden Horn team embraced this prestigious award with the alliance of @stuypulse @robotigers1796 and @mechadogs. The Golden Horn team also received a Wild Card, generated if a team already qualified for the FIRST Championship qualifies again at a Regional Event.

Making it a way of life to use technology for social good, the team also won the Gracious Professionalism®️ (Responsive Professionalism®️) Award, which celebrates collaborations and mentorship with other groups, working together both on and off the field and succeeding together.

Another award came from Zeynep...

Demirören Media sponsored Golden Horn Robotics co-captain Zeynep Ada Sengun achieved incredible success as a Dean's List Finalist among the candidates nominated by her teams in New York Regional.

The Dean's List Award is an award given to honor the team's leaders. This student has impacted others by spreading her influence and inspiring those around her.

Team Captain Zeynep Ada Sengun will compete with her team in the finals on April 19-22 with Dean's List Candidates from regional tournaments.

Returning from New York to Türkiye with great pride, Zeynep Ada Sengun, Mert Duzer, Alp Aydinlar, Nehir Kasap, Emre Tahtali, Zehra Sude Altiner, Mustafa Emre Altiner, Deniz Dalli, Deniz Gunes, Derin Bektas, Yunus Emre Tekdemir, Ekin Mahir Sarigul, Mehmet Efe Kara, Omer Alp Tanidir, Ahmet Erguclu, Goksu Kahraman, Selim Cem Tatlier, Adar Turan will set off to Houston after a short preparation.

 

 

 

 

 

US,

TÜRKIYE May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan

May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan
Recommended
May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan

May 14 polls important for roadmap of the Republic: Erdoğan
Nation Alliance, ATA Alliance candidates discuss poll security

Nation Alliance, ATA Alliance candidates discuss poll security
Akşener vows jobs, good future for Turkish youth

Akşener vows jobs, good future for Turkish youth
Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys

Turkish, Egyptian FMs to discuss ties, exchanging envoys
Ministry launches project to place solar panels on water

Ministry launches project to place solar panels on water
Classes empty despite face-to-face education

Classes empty despite face-to-face education
WORLD Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy declares state of emergency as migrant numbers surge

Italy’s right-wing government on Tuesday declared a six-month national state of emergency to help it cope with a surge in migrants arriving on the country’s southern shores.

ECONOMY Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Rent prices in some locations decline amid quake jitters

Amid rising earthquake concerns in Türkiye’s largest metropolis Istanbul, people have started migrating from the districts closer to fault lines to more safe locations, as many apartments sit vacant.
SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.