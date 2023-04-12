Award-winning gold juniors crowned once again in New York

ISTANBUL

Another success news from the Turkish Golden Horn Robotics Team sponsored by Demirören Media, which consists of students from 18 different schools, is in the United States of America.

Golden Horn team which is sponsored by Demirören Media won the Engineering Inspiration award in the First Robotics Competition held in Istanbul on 24-26 March and already received the right to represent Türkiye in the FRC World Championship in Houston on April 19-22. Now adding one more award, these golden youngsters won the FRC New York Competition on 5-8 April. The Golden Horn team embraced this prestigious award with the alliance of @stuypulse @robotigers1796 and @mechadogs. The Golden Horn team also received a Wild Card, generated if a team already qualified for the FIRST Championship qualifies again at a Regional Event.

Making it a way of life to use technology for social good, the team also won the Gracious Professionalism®️ (Responsive Professionalism®️) Award, which celebrates collaborations and mentorship with other groups, working together both on and off the field and succeeding together.

Another award came from Zeynep...

Demirören Media sponsored Golden Horn Robotics co-captain Zeynep Ada Sengun achieved incredible success as a Dean's List Finalist among the candidates nominated by her teams in New York Regional.

The Dean's List Award is an award given to honor the team's leaders. This student has impacted others by spreading her influence and inspiring those around her.

Team Captain Zeynep Ada Sengun will compete with her team in the finals on April 19-22 with Dean's List Candidates from regional tournaments.

Returning from New York to Türkiye with great pride, Zeynep Ada Sengun, Mert Duzer, Alp Aydinlar, Nehir Kasap, Emre Tahtali, Zehra Sude Altiner, Mustafa Emre Altiner, Deniz Dalli, Deniz Gunes, Derin Bektas, Yunus Emre Tekdemir, Ekin Mahir Sarigul, Mehmet Efe Kara, Omer Alp Tanidir, Ahmet Erguclu, Goksu Kahraman, Selim Cem Tatlier, Adar Turan will set off to Houston after a short preparation.