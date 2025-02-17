Avalanche hits restricted ski area in Erzurum’s Palandöken

Avalanche hits restricted ski area in Erzurum’s Palandöken

ERZURUM
Avalanche hits restricted ski area in Erzurum’s Palandöken

An avalanche struck the skiing-prohibited zone at the renowned Palandöken ski resort in the eastern province of Erzurum on Feb. 15, partially spilling onto the northern ski slope.

Four individuals skiing into the restricted zone triggered the snow slide, while no injuries or fatalities occurred.

Authorities identified the individuals responsible and, in accordance with the safety regulations, imposed a total fine of 11,812 Turkish Liras.

Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi inspected the site and received briefings from officials. Speaking to the press, he confirmed that emergency teams responded swiftly to the incident.

He emphasized that the affected area was off-limits for skiing due to safety concerns. "This location is outside the designated ski area and not suitable for skiing. Necessary warning signs were already in place," he explained, urging skiers to stay within designated areas and avoid restricted zones.

"At 3,200 meters, Palandöken covers a large area and experiences continuous snowfall. I thus request our visitors to ski and snowboard in places that are safe and not to put their own and other people's lives at jeopardy.”

Çiftçi reassured visitors that all open slopes remain safe, with a total of 86 kilometers of secure skiing trails at the ski resorts of Palandöken and Konaklı, highlighting that authorities conduct controlled avalanches to minimize risks. "They are taking the required steps to keep our visitors safe from avalanche hazard. They worked on this matter in four separate locations this morning.”

Çiftçi emphasized that there were currently no unfavorable conditions on any of the province's ski slopes.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat
First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye
Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
President Erdoğan to meet Zelensky in Ankara amid peace efforts

President Erdoğan to meet Zelensky in Ankara amid peace efforts
Tainted alcohol issue persists as death toll rises to 54 in Ankara

Tainted alcohol issue persists as death toll rises to 54 in Ankara
Turkish gov’t slams The Economist over ‘distorting facts’

Turkish gov’t slams The Economist over ‘distorting facts’
Competition board fines Frito-Lay 1.3 billion liras

Competition board fines Frito-Lay 1.3 billion liras
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿