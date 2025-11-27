Autopsy report finds insecticide in Istanbul hotel poisoning case

ISTANBUL
A preliminary autopsy report submitted to prosecutors has detected phosphine gas, a toxic pesticide byproduct, on items collected from the Istanbul hotel where a Turkish-German family of four fell fatally ill earlier this month, according to documents cited in the media.

The report, prepared by the forensic medicine institute and delivered to the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul on Nov. 24, states that phosphine gas was identified on towels, masks and multiple swab samples taken from the hotel room.

Phosphine is a lethal gas generated when aluminum phosphide, commonly used to treat pest infestations, comes into contact with moisture.

After falling ill on Nov. 12, the Böcek family's four members died within days of each other, with the two children, aged 3 and 6, the first to succumb, followed successively by the mother and then the father.

Investigators had originally had suspicions about food poisoning, as the family had visited the tourist neighbourhood of Ortaköy for street food prior to the deaths.

But that suspicion was quickly dismissed, as Turkish media reported the hotel they were staying in was dealing with a bedbug infestation, with the insecticide gas believed to have seeped into their room through a ventilation duct in the bathroom.

According to the report, food samples were still examined and items the family had consumed were found to be in compliance with the food code standards.

While the autopsy findings confirm the presence of phosphine in the hotel environment, the report emphasizes that the exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

A final opinion is expected from the institute’s specialization board by Nov. 28.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the hotel has been shut and 10 people have been arrested so far.

