Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

ISTANBUL
All eight automotive companies listed on Borsa Istanbul delivered gains to investors in August, with the strongest performance recorded by Karsan Otomotiv shares.

Automotive sales in Türkiye continued to show strong momentum during the period. According to industry data, the country’s total passenger car and light commercial vehicle market grew by 7.24 percent in January–August, reaching 817,345 units. In August 2025 alone, sales rose 12.78 percent year-on-year to 101,650 units.

Last month, Karsan’s stock rose 20.75 percent, making it the top-performing automotive company on the exchange. It was followed by Ford Otosan, with a 17.39 percent increase, and Tümosan, with an 8.83 percent gain.

Tofaş shares climbed 8.43 percent, TürkTraktör rose 4.83 percent, Doğuş Otomotiv gained 2.60 percent, Otokar advanced 2.17 percent and Anadolu Isuzu edged up 0.16 percent. All of these companies had also posted gains in July.

Karsan announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of the year, reporting a loss of 300 million Turkish Liras ($7.3 million). Ford Otosan posted a net profit of approximately 13 billion liras for the same period. Tümosan recorded a net profit of 6.6 billion liras.

TürkTraktör reported a net profit of 589 million liras and total revenue of 25.977 billion liras in the first six months, while Doğuş Otomotiv announced a net profit of 2.7 billion liras for the same period.

Among the eight publicly traded automotive companies, Ford Otosan had the largest market capitalization at the end of August, standing at 391.966 billion liras.

It was followed by Tofaş at 125 billion liras, Otokar at 67.74 billion liras and TürkTraktör at 61.891 billion liras.

Doğuş Otomotiv came next with 41.6 billion liras, followed by Anadolu Isuzu at 16.15 billion liras. Tümosan ranked next at 15 billion liras, while Karsan Otomotiv stood at 10.94 billion liras.

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
