Automotive exports hit $2.5 bln in February
ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's automotive industry exports amounted to $2.5 billion in February, an exporters association reported on March 6.
The Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) said despite a 0.9 percent fall year-on-year, Turkey's automotive exports held top spot among other sectors.
The sector's share in Turkey's total exports stood at 17.2 percent, the statement said.
Passenger car exports registered a double-digit increase while other main product groups decreased in the same period.
Automobile exports surged 14 percent on an annual basis to $1.8 billion in February, followed by supply industry which saw a fall of 5 percent, reaching $847 million.
The EU market constituted 75 percent of all country's automotive exports last month.
"Automotive exports rose 1 percent to $4 billion in the first two months of this year," OIB chairman Baran Çelik said.