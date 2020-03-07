Automotive exports hit $2.5 bln in February

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's automotive industry exports amounted to $2.5 billion in February, an exporters association reported on March 6.

The Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters' Association (OIB) said despite a 0.9 percent fall year-on-year, Turkey's automotive exports held top spot among other sectors.

The sector's share in Turkey's total exports stood at 17.2 percent, the statement said.

Passenger car exports registered a double-digit increase while other main product groups decreased in the same period.

Automobile exports surged 14 percent on an annual basis to $1.8 billion in February, followed by supply industry which saw a fall of 5 percent, reaching $847 million.

The EU market constituted 75 percent of all country's automotive exports last month.

"Automotive exports rose 1 percent to $4 billion in the first two months of this year," OIB chairman Baran Çelik said.

