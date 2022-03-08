AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

  • March 08 2022 07:00:00

AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

NEW YORK
AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced yesterday it has closed $85 million in funding valuing the company at nearly $700 million.

The financing included participation from investors Santander Holdings USA, SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank and Crosslink Capital.

“We are humbled to have some of the world’s leading financial institutions share our vision to bring innovation to automotive commerce,” said Kevin Singerman, CEO and co-founder of AutoFi. “Finance is a critical part of how people buy and sell vehicles and continues to be a main source of friction in the automotive retail process. Finance must be more integrated into digital experiences. With this additional capital we will double down on our mission to bring joy and trust in this market by enabling banks, captives and specialty finance companies to better support the massive transition of offline to online commerce.”

The company plans to accelerate its investment in its engineering and customer-facing teams. With four consecutive years of 100 percent revenue growth, AutoFi more than doubled the size of its staff in 2021 to 220 employees.
AutoFi’s platform processed more than 1 million automotive financing requests that resulted in more than $3 billion in vehicle sales in 2021.

The investment will further innovation in transformative retailing experiences like AutoFi’s new “RealPayments” offering. This cloud-based pricing platform allows auto finance companies to extend their decisioning and pricing capabilities into point-of-search shopping experiences. In seconds, consumers are pre-qualified for financing and see their actual price and monthly payment across thousands of vehicles.

“AutoFi is leading the digital evolution of car buying by combining innovation in automotive finance and retailing,” said Mahesh Aditya, President and CEO of Santander Consumer USA. “We want to help dealers sell as many vehicles as possible, and AutoFi’s platform makes it easier for dealers to do business with Santander Consumer, connecting them more efficiently and effectively with consumers, helping complete transactions faster and bringing finance innovation into the car buying process. We are privileged to be part of AutoFi’s growth story.”

Economy, profit,

WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian top diplomats to meet in Antalya: Çavuşoğlu

  2. EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

    EU praises Turkey’s role in Ukraine, proposes cooperation

  3. Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

    Simit-seller in suit attracts customers

  4. Greek PM due to visit Turkey

    Greek PM due to visit Turkey

  5. Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend

    Blizzard to hit Istanbul on weekend
Recommended
China exports up 16.3 pct as trade with Russia surged

China exports up 16.3 pct as trade with Russia surged
Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi

Turkey holds enough sunflower seed oil, says Minister Kirişçi
Botaş executive expects no problems over natural gas

Botaş executive expects no problems over natural gas
China sets lowest GDP target in decades

China sets lowest GDP target in decades
Turkeys defense industry targets more than $4 billion in exports this year: Official

Turkey's defense industry targets more than $4 billion in exports this year: Official
Turkey, US ‘have a lot to gain’ in better ties: Ambassador

Turkey, US ‘have a lot to gain’ in better ties: Ambassador
WORLD Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Russia is recruiting Syrians and other foreign fighters as it ramps up its assault on Ukraine, the Pentagon said on March 7. 
ECONOMY AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi closes $85 million in funding to accelerate growth

AutoFi, the leading commerce platform for digital automotive sales and financing, announced yesterday it has closed $85 million in funding valuing the company at nearly $700 million.
SPORTS 10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor was held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fenerbahçe on March 6, leaving behind a tough away game as the season’s end fast approaches.