Autism diagnoses in country soar amid rising awareness, screening efforts

ISTANBUL
The number of autism diagnoses in Türkiye has surged by 316 percent in the last two decades, primarily due to large-scale research on early diagnosis and rising awareness across the nation, an expert has pointed out.

“In 2000, one in 150 children received a diagnosis of autism; by 2020, that number had risen to one in 36,” noted pediatric neurology specialist Doctor Ece Gültekin.

This significant rise in the number of individuals with autism diagnoses in the country is closely correlated with the wider adoption of screening tests and thus early recognition, Gültekin said. The surge also indicates a growing social awareness about autism.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) causes abnormalities in brain signal transmission, causing individuals to differ in how they interact, communicate and learn, Gültekin explained. Although the precise causes of the disorder remain unclear, a combination of environmental and genetic variables is a significant contributing factor, she added.

Though there is no definitive cure for autism, individuals with autism may greatly enhance their cognitive, social and communicative abilities with early intervention, Gültekin said. She urged parents to monitor their children constantly and have them undergo screening tests, as these tests can even identify possible instances of autism early on when conducted between the ages of 18 and 24 months.

Incorporating families throughout the whole process is equally crucial, she said, adding that supportive treatment approaches like occupational therapy, speech therapy, social skills training and sensory integration therapy enhance the everyday living abilities of individuals with autism.

Thus, early intervention simultaneously helps individuals with autism lead more autonomous and social lives while also raising awareness in society.

﻿