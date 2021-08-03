Authorities vow to rebuild flood-hit village in Turkey’s east

VAN

Unprecedented torrential rain wreaked havoc on Başkale’s Esenyamaç, a village in the eastern province of Van, as authorities pledge to reshape the settlement to prevent future disasters.

At least eight buildings were destroyed and 30 more structures were slightly damaged in the flood that occurred due to heavy rains lasting about half an hour.

Rescue teams from AFAD, Turkey’s disaster agency, working in the flood-hit village, continued to find survivors hours after the disaster.

“The Meteorological Authority reported that precipitation would occur for a few more days. A shelter has been arranged for those whose houses have been damaged,” Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said.

A new torrential rain that started while the efforts were going on interrupted the rescue efforts, but there was no loss of life as the gendarmerie teams evacuated the village before the rain.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities told residents affected by the disaster that their homes will be rebuilt.

“We will start the permanent housing construction process for our citizens whose houses have been damaged,” Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said.

Separately, a man died after being struck by lightning as heavy rainfalls lash the neighboring Van’s Çaldıran district, reports said.