Authorities vow to rebuild flood-hit village in Turkey’s east

  • August 03 2021 07:00:00

Authorities vow to rebuild flood-hit village in Turkey’s east

VAN
Authorities vow to rebuild flood-hit village in Turkey’s east

Unprecedented torrential rain wreaked havoc on Başkale’s Esenyamaç, a village in the eastern province of Van, as authorities pledge to reshape the settlement to prevent future disasters.

At least eight buildings were destroyed and 30 more structures were slightly damaged in the flood that occurred due to heavy rains lasting about half an hour.

Rescue teams from AFAD, Turkey’s disaster agency, working in the flood-hit village, continued to find survivors hours after the disaster.

“The Meteorological Authority reported that precipitation would occur for a few more days. A shelter has been arranged for those whose houses have been damaged,” Van Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said.

A new torrential rain that started while the efforts were going on interrupted the rescue efforts, but there was no loss of life as the gendarmerie teams evacuated the village before the rain.

Meanwhile, Turkish authorities told residents affected by the disaster that their homes will be rebuilt.

“We will start the permanent housing construction process for our citizens whose houses have been damaged,” Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum said.

Separately, a man died after being struck by lightning as heavy rainfalls lash the neighboring Van’s Çaldıran district, reports said.

ARTS & LIFE Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival to be held this month

Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival to be held this month
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

    Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

  2. Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

    Turkey beats Russians in final volleyball group game

  3. Efforts continue to put out forest fires as death toll rises

    Efforts continue to put out forest fires as death toll rises

  4. Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

    Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

  5. EU sends firefighting planes for Turkey wildfires

    EU sends firefighting planes for Turkey wildfires
Recommended
Three killed as tour bus topples in Antalya

Three killed as tour bus topples in Antalya
Turkish, Tunisian presidents talk democracy, stability over phone

Turkish, Tunisian presidents talk democracy, stability over phone
Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks

Turkey condemns Greece for closing 12 more primary schools of Turks
Power outages hit several provinces

Power outages hit several provinces
CHP leader says he will agree to run for president if Nation Alliance wants

CHP leader says he will agree to run for president if Nation Alliance wants
İYİ Party leader urges unity amid wildfires across Turkey

İYİ Party leader urges unity amid wildfires across Turkey
WORLD Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends virus curbs

Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends virus curbs

Troops were set to hit the streets of Sydney on Aug. 2 to enforce its prolonged lockdown, as stay-at-home orders in Australia’s third-largest city Brisbane were extended to curb a worsening outbreak.

ECONOMY Over 2.7 million tourists visit Istanbul

Over 2.7 million tourists visit Istanbul

More than 2.7 million foreign tourists visited Istanbul in the first six months of 2021, the provincial directorate of culture and tourism has said.

SPORTS Turkey’s new Olympic medalist returns home to hero’s welcome

Turkey’s new Olympic medalist returns home to hero’s welcome

Turkey’s newest Olympic gold medalist Mete Gazoz returned to Istanbul to a hero’s welcome at the airport, sending a message to girls and boys that “anything is possible.”