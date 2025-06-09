Authorities to promote drought-resilient landscaping

ANKARA

Authorities are planning to shift Türkiye's urban landscaping strategies toward drought-resistant designs to conserve water and reduce maintenance costs amid water scarcity concerns.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced plans to replace water-intensive lawns with drought-tolerant plants in public spaces such as parks, highways and tourism areas. The initiative aims to align landscaping practices with the country's arid climate and limited water resources.

"Drought-resistant landscaping is a nature-friendly technique that prioritizes efficient water use and ecosystem preservation," reports quoted a ministry statement on June 8. "It is essential to shift from aesthetic landscaping to designs that are both functional and sustainable."

The new approach includes selecting plants that require minimal water and are well-suited to the local environment. Examples of such plants include sedum and ruschia. Additionally, the use of efficient irrigation systems and the implementation of rainwater harvesting and recycled wastewater are encouraged.

Transitioning to drought-tolerant landscaping can reduce water consumption by up to 80 percent, depending on the extent of implementation, the ministry said. Moreover, these plants typically grow slower, requiring less pruning, mowing and pesticide application, leading to lower maintenance costs.

The statement said adopting these practices is crucial for mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring the sustainability of green spaces in Türkiye. As the country faces increasing temperatures and water shortages, the shift toward drought-resistant landscaping represents a proactive step toward environmental conservation and resource management.