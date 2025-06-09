Authorities to promote drought-resilient landscaping

Authorities to promote drought-resilient landscaping

ANKARA
Authorities to promote drought-resilient landscaping

Authorities are planning to shift Türkiye's urban landscaping strategies toward drought-resistant designs to conserve water and reduce maintenance costs amid water scarcity concerns.

The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry announced plans to replace water-intensive lawns with drought-tolerant plants in public spaces such as parks, highways and tourism areas. The initiative aims to align landscaping practices with the country's arid climate and limited water resources.

"Drought-resistant landscaping is a nature-friendly technique that prioritizes efficient water use and ecosystem preservation," reports quoted a ministry statement on June 8. "It is essential to shift from aesthetic landscaping to designs that are both functional and sustainable."

The new approach includes selecting plants that require minimal water and are well-suited to the local environment. Examples of such plants include sedum and ruschia. Additionally, the use of efficient irrigation systems and the implementation of rainwater harvesting and recycled wastewater are encouraged.

Transitioning to drought-tolerant landscaping can reduce water consumption by up to 80 percent, depending on the extent of implementation, the ministry said. Moreover, these plants typically grow slower, requiring less pruning, mowing and pesticide application, leading to lower maintenance costs.

The statement said adopting these practices is crucial for mitigating the effects of climate change and ensuring the sustainability of green spaces in Türkiye. As the country faces increasing temperatures and water shortages, the shift toward drought-resistant landscaping represents a proactive step toward environmental conservation and resource management.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers
LATEST NEWS

  1. Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

    Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

  2. BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

    BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

  3. Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

    Number of Turks granted German citizenship doubles: Data

  4. Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

    Abbas tells Macron supports demilitarization of Hamas

  5. Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

    Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report
Recommended
BioNTech founders receive German National Prize

BioNTech founders receive German National Prize
Manisa bids farewell to mayor as condolences pour in

Manisa bids farewell to mayor as condolences pour in
Türkiye continues work on marine park plans in Aegean Sea: State media

Türkiye continues work on marine park plans in Aegean Sea: State media
Istanbul among coastal cities grappling with annual land subsidence: Study

Istanbul among coastal cities grappling with annual land subsidence: Study
Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute

Istanbul rowing club names boats after femicide victims in rare tribute
Into the depths of Hagia Sophia: Tunnels and hidden legacy

Into the depths of Hagia Sophia: Tunnels and hidden legacy
Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home

Manisa mayor dies days after electric shock at home
WORLD Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, along with Australia, Norway, and UK, sanctions Israeli ministers

Canada, jointly with Australia, New Zealand, Norway, and the U.K., issued sanctions and other measures on Tuesday against two far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers "for inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."

ECONOMY Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

Impact of agricultural frost may last for up to 3 years: Report

The impact of the agricultural frost that hit several provinces in April is likely to last for three years and affect 1 million workers, according to a preliminary report by a parliamentary commission.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿