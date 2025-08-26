Authorities seize $10 million worth of smuggled precious stones

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have seized 155 kilograms of smuggled precious stones, with an estimated market value of nearly 445.7 million Turkish Liras ($10 million), in a large-scale operation against a smuggling network.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the investigation is being carried out under charges of “establishing a criminal organization,” providing venues for illegal gambling” and violations of the Anti-Smuggling Law.

According to officials, 41 suspects involved in bringing, transporting or purchasing smuggled goods — ranging from diamonds and emeralds to rubies and jewelry — were placed under both technical and physical surveillance. Simultaneous raids were conducted on 41 residences, 21 workplaces and 30 vehicles.

During the searches, authorities confiscated diamonds, quartz, emeralds, rubies and 945 pieces of jewelry, in addition to the seized stones. Out of the 41 suspects, 35 were detained. The Treasury and Finance Ministry confirmed that tax inspectors from the Tax Inspection Board were also present during the raids.

Officials said a significant quantity of contraband was uncovered in the ongoing investigation.