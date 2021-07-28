Authorities seek up to 15 years in jail for ByLock app’s license holder

  • July 28 2021 14:52:01

Authorities seek up to 15 years in jail for ByLock app’s license holder

ISTANBUL
Authorities seek up to 15 years in jail for ByLock app’s license holder

Authorities are seeking up to 15 years in prison for the license holder of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app developed and exclusively used by FETÖ members, the state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

Alpaslan Demir, a U.S. citizen of Turkish origin who goes by the name David Keynes, surrendered to Turkish authorities in Istanbul on June 9, according to the report.

He was charged with “membership in an armed terrorist organization” with a prison sentence of up to 15 years but invoked the remorse law that grants suspects more lenient sentences in exchange for collaborating with authorities.

A detention warrant was issued for Demir on Dec. 17, 2020, as part of the investigation carried out by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, according to the information received.

His lawyer notified Turkish authorities on March 4 that his client sought to testify within the scope of effective remorse provisions.

An indictment, which was accepted by the Istanbul 29th High Criminal Court against Demir, asks for a prison term of up to 15 years on charges of membership of a terrorist group.

It was also reported in the indictment that Demir revealed information about other FETÖ suspects he had connections with and about those involved in the development of ByLock.

According to the indictment, Demir joined the terrorist group as a student and moved up the ranks, including serving as a handler for the group’s infiltrators in the Turkish Armed Forces.

Demir’s personal information, mail account and credit card were used to acquire the ByLock domain name, the indictment noted.

Turkey, jail,

TURKEY Massive forest fire engulfs Mediterranean district

Massive forest fire engulfs Mediterranean district
MOST POPULAR

  1. Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated

    Restaurants want to stay open for the vaccinated

  2. Massive forest fire engulfs Mediterranean district

    Massive forest fire engulfs Mediterranean district

  3. Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists

    Antalya welcomes over 3 million tourists

  4. Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

    Mayor's plan to charge ‘foreigners’ 10 times higher water bill sparks debate

  5. Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’

    Village to be converted into ‘valley of lavenders’
Recommended
Massive forest fire engulfs Mediterranean district

Massive forest fire engulfs Mediterranean district
Probe launched into mayor’s anti-refugee remarks

Probe launched into mayor’s anti-refugee remarks
Over 40 mln people receive 1st COVID-19 jabs in Turkey

Over 40 mln people receive 1st COVID-19 jabs in Turkey
Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan

Turkey, Angola agree to reach $500 mln trade volume: Erdoğan
Turkey condemns EU’s ‘biased’ statement on Varosha opening

Turkey condemns EU’s ‘biased’ statement on Varosha opening
Turkey shows solidarity with Tunisian people

Turkey shows solidarity with Tunisian people
WORLD Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

Ecuador has revoked the citizenship of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks who is currently in a British prison.

ECONOMY Turkeys road motor vehicle registrations up in June

Turkey's road motor vehicle registrations up in June

The number of road motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased 37.2% year-on-year in June, the country's statistics authority revealed on July 28. 
SPORTS Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Taekwondo champ bags medal for Turkey in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

A 22-year-old taekwondo champ, who beat a neurological movement disorder in 2013 with hard work and dedication, has brought Turkey its first Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.