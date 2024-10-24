Authorities reveal identities of 5 victims in Ankara terror attack

ANKARA

Turkish authorities have announced the identities of those killed in a terrorist attack targeting a defense industry facility in the capital Ankara, with a victim, a female engineer, shot while picking up an anniversary bouquet from her husband.

Terrorists detonated explosives and opened fire at Türkiye’s state-run aerospace and defense company (TUSAŞ), killing five and injuring more than a dozen people on Oct. 23.

One of the terrorists was identified as a PKK member, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced a day after he said that the terrorist organization is “highly likely” behind the deadly assault.

The victims were identified as mechanical engineer Zahide Güçlü, quality control officer Cengiz Coşkun, employee Hasan Hüseyin Canbaz, and security officer Atakan Şahin Erdoğan, all of whom worked at the facility. The other victim was taxi driver Murat Arslan.

The nation mourned the loss of its citizens, with the death of engineer Güçlü further deepening the grief of the country.

Güçlü, a mother of two, left her usual workspace to receive a bouquet from her husband, commemorating their wedding anniversary.

She was shot at the gate as the terrorists stormed the premises, opening fire. Severely injured, Güçlü was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her wounds.

Local media reported that Güçlü was a chief engineer involved in key air defense projects, including the development of Gökbey helicopters.

Furthermore, security footage revealed the terrorists arrived at a taxi stand in the Kahramankazan district roughly 45 minutes before the assault, posing as a couple holding hands.

Pretending they needed a ride to the city center, they hailed a cab.

The driver was killed after they asked him to stop the vehicle under the pretense of taking a cigarette break. The body of the driver was then hidden in the trunk as the terrorists proceeded to TUSAŞ.

On Oct. 24, families began to receive the bodies of their loved ones from the hospital.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, announced that of the 22 injured, eight were discharged from the hospital.

Condolences poured in from numerous politicians and public figures across the country.