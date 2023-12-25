Authorities probe social media posts following PKK attacks

ANKARA

The chief public prosecutor's office in the capital Ankara has initiated a resolute investigation into individuals who posted on the social networking site Ekşi Sözlük about the killing of 12 Turkish soldiers by the PKK in northern Iraq.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also announced on X that the chief public prosecutor's office in southern Antalya city has issued a detention order against another individual.

The person identified only by the initials O.K. was apprehended after making "derogatory posts" about fallen soldiers and their families on social media.

During a search of O.K.'s residence, law enforcement seized two long-barreled rifles, two pistols, six knives and brass knuckles, according to a statement from the chief prosecutor's office.

The statement outlined that investigations have been initiated for crimes including offenses against Atatürk, incitement or insult of the public to hatred and hostility, creating fear and panic among the public and insulting the Turkish nation, the state of the Turkish Republic and its institutions and organs.

The Family and Social Services Ministry, meanwhile, issued a statement condemning the offensive and criminal posts made on social media platforms against Turkish soldiers and their families. The ministry revealed that a request for access blocking has been submitted for the objectionable content, and a criminal complaint has been filed against those responsible.