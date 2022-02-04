Authorities move against misguiding discount ads

  • February 04 2022 07:00:00

Authorities move against misguiding discount ads

ISTANBUL
Authorities move against misguiding discount ads

Authorities have made changes in a directive that regulates commercials and unfair business practices to protect customers from misguiding discount advertisements.

Under the new regulations, which have been published in the Official Gazette and will come into force as of March 1, sellers are required to show clearly the price of the product before the sale and the discounted price offered in the advertisements in print and other media outlets.

The new guidelines set the rules for comparing the prices before and after the sale. Accordingly, in order to make it clear to customers how much discount is made, the pre-discount price indicated in the advertisements should be the lowest price of a product or a service charged for within the past 30 days before the discount offer takes place.

Until today, the companies provided a comparison between the discounted price and price charged just before the sale.

In individualized discount offers, sellers should provide customers with information regarding the current price of the product and the price they offer to the buyer.

Other changes in the directive also stipulate that in the case of online shopping, only buyers will be able to comment about the sellers and providers of the products and services and those comments will be made available at least for one year.

Also, the online platforms, which post consumer complaints, are required to contact the companies and give them 72 hours to respond to the claims and comments about them.

The new directive also banned practices that may lead customers to pay higher prices for or buy the tickets on the black market for events, such as concerts, movies, and derby sports games.

Turkey, Economy,

TURKEY Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Erdoğan offers to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

    Green light in Istanbul’s skies meteor: Space agency

  2. Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

    Turkey may become global center for microchip production: Expert

  4. Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

    Patriarch Bartholomew, Greek deputy minister attend ceremony on Gökçeada

  5. Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet

    Visit to Ka’aba on metaverse not real hajj, says Diyanet
Recommended
Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date

Turkish couples flock to marriage offices to marry on palindrome date
Anchovies return to Turkish coasts, prompting price drop

Anchovies return to Turkish coasts, prompting price drop
Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general

Turkish drones causing concern for Athens, says retired Greek general
Turkey’s flag carrier tests ‘greener fuel’ for first time

Turkey’s flag carrier tests ‘greener fuel’ for first time
At least nine terrorists killed in cross-border op

At least nine terrorists killed in cross-border op
Design of Turkish physician to become hope for lung patients

Design of Turkish physician to become hope for lung patients
WORLD US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

US raid in Syria killed top ISIL leader: Biden

A U.S. special forces raid in northwestern Syria early on Feb. 3 killed the top leader of the ISIL, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Joe Biden said.
ECONOMY Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Japanese game maker Nintendo’s profits hurt by chips crunch

Nintendo’s profit for the nine months through December slipped 2.5 percent, as shortages of computer chips hurt production, the Japanese video game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises said yesterday.

SPORTS One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

One tree to be planted for every point Anadolu Efes scores

Within the scope of a nature project, for every point an Anadolu Efes basketball player score against Asvel Villeurbanne in an Euroleague game, a tree will be planted across Turkey.