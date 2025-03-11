Authorities foil smuggling attempt of ancient Torah in Istanbul

Authorities foil smuggling attempt of ancient Torah in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Authorities foil smuggling attempt of ancient Torah in Istanbul

Authorities in Istanbul have conducted an operation against antiquities smugglers, foiling an attempt to sell a 1,200-year-old Torah for $1.5 million.

 

Acting on two networks involved in historical artifact smuggling, authorities launched simultaneous raids at three different locations in Istanbul on Feb. 20.

 

Six suspects were taken into custody during coordinated raids.

 

Three suspects among them had allegedly been searching for buyers abroad to sell the ancient Torah, written in gold on a 2-meter-long leather scroll, believed to date back to the Roman era.

 

During the searches, law enforcement also uncovered a significant collection of historical artifacts, including ancient coins dating back to Ancient Greece and Byzantine periods, as well as two historic rings, one storage box and 15 other ancient objects.

 

The six suspects were detained for questioning and later referred to court. Following legal proceedings, they were released under judicial supervision.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye

Polish prime minister set to visit Türkiye
Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks

Legal action for neglect as probe is launched into stray attacks
Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries

Turkish Red Crescent delivers Ramadan aid to 18 countries
Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase

Türkiye ranks 3rd in Europe for onshore wind capacity increase
Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns

Saharan dust to cover Istanbul for a week, expert warns
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿