Authorities crack down on price hikes in meat, water

ISTANBUL

Authorities intensify inspections to keep bottled water prices stable in the face of competition, while also tightening oversight of the keep red meat prices as the Eid al-Adha holiday approaches.

The bottled water market has been the subject of growing debate due to steep price hikes and frequent fluctuations.

Prices for a 19-liter bottle now range from 104 to even up to 195 Turkish Liras depending on the brand and even the district, prompting regulatory scrutiny.

Türkiye’s competition authority recently fined two water companies 26 million Turkish Liras in total for violating the country’s competition law.

Meanwhile, authorities also work to prevent price surges in the meat market, particularly ahead of Eid al-Adha, a holiday for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

“We’re ready for the holiday. There are enough animals available,” said Osman Yardımcı, head of a federation of butchers and meat products. “Our only concern is speculative traders. Just one wrong move by profit-driven traders can cause prices to soar. The ministries are trying to keep things stable with strict oversight.”