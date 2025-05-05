Authorities crack down on price hikes in meat, water

Authorities crack down on price hikes in meat, water

ISTANBUL
Authorities crack down on price hikes in meat, water

Authorities intensify inspections to keep bottled water prices stable in the face of competition, while also tightening oversight of the keep red meat prices as the Eid al-Adha holiday approaches.

 

The bottled water market has been the subject of growing debate due to steep price hikes and frequent fluctuations.

 

Prices for a 19-liter bottle now range from 104 to even up to 195 Turkish Liras depending on the brand and even the district, prompting regulatory scrutiny.

 

Türkiye’s competition authority recently fined two water companies 26 million Turkish Liras in total for violating the country’s competition law.

 

Meanwhile, authorities also work to prevent price surges in the meat market, particularly ahead of Eid al-Adha, a holiday for which food is a hallmark where devout Muslims buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor.

 

“We’re ready for the holiday. There are enough animals available,” said Osman Yardımcı, head of a federation of butchers and meat products. “Our only concern is speculative traders. Just one wrong move by profit-driven traders can cause prices to soar. The ministries are trying to keep things stable with strict oversight.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan warns against abuse of press freedom

Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

    Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom

  2. Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media

    Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media

  3. Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub

    Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub

  4. Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area

    Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area

  5. Trump orders curb on virus research

    Trump orders curb on virus research
Recommended
Erdoğan warns against abuse of press freedom

Erdoğan warns against 'abuse' of press freedom
Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media

Turkish intel foils second pager bomb plot targeting Lebanon: Media
Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub

Atatürk Airport officially designated as tech hub
Turkish navy begins large-scale military drill

Turkish navy begins large-scale military drill
Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader

Court arrests assailant over attack on CHP leader
EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue

EU Parliament hails Türkiye’s prospects in Kurdish issue
Türkiye’s hydroelectric power capacity reaches 25,000 MW

Türkiye’s hydroelectric power capacity reaches 25,000 MW
WORLD Israel urges civilians to leave Yemens Sanaa airport area

Israel urges civilians to leave Yemen's Sanaa airport area

Israel's military on Tuesday told civilians to evacuate the airport area in Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, one day after it struck targets in the Arabian Peninsula country's port of Hodeida.
ECONOMY DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

DoorDash agrees $3.9 billion takeover of Deliveroo

U.S. delivery service DoorDash has agreed to take over U.K. peer Deliveroo in a deal worth 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion), according to a joint statement Tuesday.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿