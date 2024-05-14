Authorities clear caravans cluttering Istanbul’s coastline

ISTANBUL
In recent days, the picturesque coastline in Istanbul’s Sarıyer district had been marred by caravans, prompting authorities to remove the recreational vehicles following a wave of discontent among local residents.

The surge in caravans parked in the Kefeliköy and Piyasa streets limited parking space for residents, leading to mounting complaints lodged with local officials.

Amidst the growing frustration, lawyer Sami Güleç labeled the case in Sarıyer as occupation rather than conventional parking, citing the ambiguity within highway traffic laws as a loophole exploited by caravan owners.

“Motor vehicles can be parked where there is no parking ban. There are two types of caravans; there are motorhomes and there are fixed caravans. Parking a trailer-shaped caravan without an engine in a parking lot reserved for vehicles is no different from placing a prefabricated house there. This is called occupation.”

Responding to the outcry by residents, muhtars Kubilay Yıldırım and Ali Yazıcı collaborated with district and municipal authorities to address the problem, resulting in the removal of over 30 caravans from the area.

Yazıcı underscored the magnitude of the issue, particularly in the first-degree transport areas, where the caravans posed significant inconveniences and hazards to pedestrians and motorists.

Moreover, he said that many of the caravans were parked in the same spot for prolonged periods, such as six to 13 months and never moved.

While Yıldırım emphasized the caravans’ negative impact on citizens, specifically regarding obstructed views and visual pollution.

“There is no one in our neighborhood who reported to us saying, 'We live here, we put a caravan here.’ Probably none of them are people who live in our neighborhood,” he added.

Adding a broader perspective, Sami Güleç advocated for the expansion of caravan parking facilities. “In anticipation of the earthquake, many people bought caravans and started looking for a place to put them. Caravan parking lots need to be increased, there may be special caravan areas in which they can park.”

In addition to the caravan parking issue, the city faces a problem of sidewalk and road occupation, particularly affecting pedestrians.

Sidewalks obstructed by vehicles, tables and chairs, especially hinder the safe passage of disabled individuals.

Nurşen Kormaz, head of Barrier-Free Access Association, advocates the urgent need for stricter enforcement to ensure the accessibility of public spaces, highlighting that “when these ugly cityscapes hindering those with disabilities are eliminated, the concept of disability will disappear.”

