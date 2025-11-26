Authorities clarify crane use in Hagia Sophia after public concern

ISTANBUL
A member of the Hagia Sophia science board has addressed public concerns over the use of cranes inside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque during ongoing restoration works, stressing that the temporary platform built within the historic monument is structurally equipped to carry the machinery.

 

“Until now, we worked with small cranes that could reach 20-25 meters without any problems,” Professor Ahmet Güleç said. “But once they could no longer operate beyond 25 meters, we had to bring larger cranes inside. We are currently at 27 meters. The platform we are standing on is capable of supporting these cranes.”

 

Güleç explained that the scaffolding system required heavy components to be assembled outside in blocks, then were carefully transferred indoors to minimize risk. The specially engineered platform was created after extensive deliberation within the science board.

 

“We built a layer system — marble flooring at the bottom, covered by geotextile, fabric, felt, sand filling of about 10 centimeters, followed by plywood and a wooden deck topped with metal plates,” he said. “This platform can bear roughly 30 tons per square meter. Our crane’s maximum load during operation is around six tons, well below the limit.”

 

He noted that the temporary structure is essential for the next phase of restoration, including installing support for a protective upper covering that will shield the dome once its lead coating is removed for cleaning and seismic reinforcement.

 

“Heavy summer rains pose a threat. If the dome gets wet, it becomes extremely difficult to remedy. The temporary roof is therefore indispensable,” Güleç explained.

 

He added that the cranes will remain only until the platform is fully established, likely by year’s end. Interior platforms and a temporary elevator will also be installed to safeguard mosaics and support work on the dome’s exterior. “The real shortcoming is that we did not inform the press and the public clearly enough.”

