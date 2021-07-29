Austrian court extends detention of fugitive Turkish businessman

ANKARA

An Austrian court has ruled to extend the detention period of SBK Holding chairman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, who was detained in Austria at the request of the United States, until Sept. 22.

The Wels Higher Regional Court in Austria did not accept the objection made regarding lifting the detention of Korkmaz, Prosecutor Christoph Weber from the Press Unit of the Wels Prosecutor’s Office told the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Korkmaz is sought by Turkey and the U.S. as part of the money-laundering investigation.

Weber noted that Korkmaz’s third hearing, scheduled for Aug. 5, was postponed to another date.

Korkmaz, who was arrested within the scope of the money laundering investigation against SBK Holding and six companies, was detained on July 5 by the Wels District Court.

Korkmaz’s lawyers earlier stated that Korkmaz was detained due to the investigation launched in the U.S. on the charge of “keeping quiet despite knowing that the proceeds of crime were laundered” and that their client wanted to be tried in Turkey.

Korkmaz fled from Turkey in early December 2020 amid investigations carried out by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) into Korkmaz’s companies over money laundering allegations.

Authorities found that Korkmaz’s companies were involved in the $132-million money laundering scheme in Turkey.