Australian PM defends ban on Parliament due to royal’s death

Australian PM defends ban on Parliament due to royal’s death

CANBERRA
Australian PM defends ban on Parliament due to royal’s death

Australia’s prime minister on Monday defended an obscure and longstanding protocol that bars the nation’s parliament from sitting for 15 days following a British monarch’s death.

Lawmakers will reconvene on Sept. 23 to debate a condolence motion for Queen Elizabeth II, the earliest date that the protocol allows, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

While presenting himself as a traditionalist, Albanese wants an Australian president to replace the British monarch as the nation’s head of state. But he has brushed off questions about creating an Australian republic since the queen’s death.

Most advocates for and against a republic are avoiding saying anything that might be seen as seeking advantage from the death of a widely respected monarch.

Britain apparently doesn’t have a comparable protocol and King Charles III, monarch of both Britain and Australia, will address the British Parliament this week.

Because the last British monarch died in 1952, few knew of the Australian protocol. Only two kings had died between then and when Parliament first sat in 1901.

Asked who was behind the protocol, Albanese replied it had “been in place for a long period of time.”

“There is something to be said for a prime minister who follows tradition, who follows protocols and who follows order,” Albanese told reporters. “That is something that I have done to define my prime ministership - respect for those traditions."

Parliamentary debate in Australia often degenerates into heated and unedifying personal abuse, particularly during Question Time, when lawmakers interrogate ministers about issues of the day.

“The idea that we could be debating Question Time as usual, that we could be having the engagement as if it was business as usual is, I believe, not correct,” Albanese said.

While the opposition has accepted the new parliamentary schedule, senior opposition Sen. Simon Birmingham expected the protocol would be reviewed.

“The custom and tradition here is appropriate for us to follow on this occasion. No doubt people will look carefully at these traditions in the future and assess how they carry forward,” Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Anne Twomey, a Sydney University constitutional lawyer, said the protocol was not binding on the government.

“It’s like curtsying to the queen. There’s no law that requires it. It’s just a matter of whether or not you choose to do it,” Twomey said.

Albanese and the monarch’s representative in Australia, Governor-General David Hurley, will represent the nation at the queen’s funeral next week.

Australia was working with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to help leaders of another nine British Commonwealth island nations in the Oceania region attend the funeral, Albanese said.

He has not said whether any leader has accepted Australia’s offer of help.

“We want to ensure that no nation in our region, in the Pacific, as part of the Pacific family, is unable to attend the memorial service for Queen Elizabeth because of logistical concerns,” Albanese said.

WORLD Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence
MOST POPULAR

  1. 158 underage pregnant girls admitted to Istanbul hospital: Health Ministry report

    158 underage pregnant girls admitted to Istanbul hospital: Health Ministry report

  2. Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

    Erdoğan, Nehammer discuss war in Ukraine

  3. Fendi kicks off New York Fashion Week by celebrating the Baguette

    Fendi kicks off New York Fashion Week by celebrating the Baguette

  4. An authentic village eatery: Şelale Restaurant: Üzümlü

    An authentic village eatery: Şelale Restaurant: Üzümlü

  5. Israelis, Palestinians ready for historic prisoner swap

    Israelis, Palestinians ready for historic prisoner swap
Recommended
Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence
Sweden’s right wing poised for election victory on far-right gains

Sweden’s right wing poised for election victory on far-right gains
Ukraine says Russia strikes power grid as more ground regained

Ukraine says Russia strikes power grid as more ground regained
Turkish minority in Xanthi elects religious leader

Turkish minority in Xanthi elects religious leader
Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
WORLD Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa reelects governor opposing heavy US troop presence

Okinawa’s incumbent governor who opposes an ongoing U.S. Marine base relocation forced by Japan’s central government and calls for a further reduction of American troops on the southern island secured his reelection on Sunday despite concerns of escalating tensions between China and nearby Taiwan.

ECONOMY Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul

Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul 

An army of computer programmers scattered across the globe is set to attempt one of the biggest software upgrades the crypto sector has ever seen this week to reduce its environmentally unfriendly energy consumption.
SPORTS Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open.