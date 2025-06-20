Australian moths use stars to navigate 1,000-kilometer journey

Australian moths use stars to navigate 1,000-kilometer journey

NEW YORK
Australian moths use stars to navigate 1,000-kilometer journey

A new study has revealed that the nocturnal Bogong moth, native to Australia, uses the stars in the night sky as a navigational compass during its annual long-distance migration.

Each year, when temperatures begin to rise, these tiny moths, whose brains are smaller than a grain of rice, fly nearly 1,000 kilometers to reach the cool caves of the Australian Alps. There, they rest before returning home to breed and die.

While birds are known to navigate by starlight, this is the first documented case of an invertebrate, an animal without a backbone, using celestial cues to guide itself across such vast distances.

For years, scientists were unsure how the Bogong moths found their way to a destination they had never visited.

In experiments, scientists placed the moths in a specially designed flight simulator replicating the night sky. When the stars were shown in their natural patterns, the moths flew in the correct direction. However, when the star patterns were scrambled, they became confused and disoriented. Brain activity also showed that the moths responded to specific orientations of the night sky.

“We still don't know exactly what features they’re using—it could be the Milky Way, a nebula, or something else entirely,” said David Dreyer of Lund University in Sweden, the lead author of the study. “But whatever it is, it’s remarkable that an animal with such a tiny brain can actually do this.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

    Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

  2. Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

    Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

  3. New mosaics shed light on ancient history in Olympos

    New mosaics shed light on ancient history in Olympos

  4. Napoleon’s personal items to be auctioned in Paris

    Napoleon’s personal items to be auctioned in Paris

  5. ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ to make Türkiye premiere in Samsun

    ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ to make Türkiye premiere in Samsun
Recommended
Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul

Hagia Sophia book and exhibition launched in Istanbul
New mosaics shed light on ancient history in Olympos

New mosaics shed light on ancient history in Olympos
Napoleon’s personal items to be auctioned in Paris

Napoleon’s personal items to be auctioned in Paris
‘Singin’ in the Rain’ to make Türkiye premiere in Samsun

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ to make Türkiye premiere in Samsun
From soil to soul: The deeply rooted cuisine of Julien Royer

From soil to soul: The deeply rooted cuisine of Julien Royer
Skeletons made of animal bones go digital

Skeletons made of animal bones go digital
‘Istanbul My Love’ on Go Türkiye’s YouTube channel

‘Istanbul My Love’ on Go Türkiye’s YouTube channel
WORLD Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Pro-Palestinian protest leader released from US custody

Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student who was one of the most visible leaders of nationwide pro-Palestinian campus protests, was released Friday from a federal detention center.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye on track to reach 48 GW wind capacity by 2035

Türkiye aims to boost its wind energy capacity to 48 gigawatts by 2035, a goal that stems from "a robust industrial base and strategic government support," says the Turkish industry and technology deputy minister.  
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿