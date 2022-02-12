Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

  • February 12 2022 07:00:00

Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

SYDNEY
Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

Australia officially listed koalas across a swathe of its eastern coast as “endangered” on Feb. 11, with the marsupials fighting to survive the impact of bushfires, land-clearing, drought and disease.

Conservationists said koala populations had crashed in much of eastern Australia over the past two decades, warning that they were now sliding towards extinction.

Environment Minister Sussan Ley said she had designated koala populations as “endangered” to offer them a higher level of protection in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Queensland.

The koala, a globally recognized symbol of Australia’s unique wildlife, had been listed as “vulnerable” on the eastern coast just a decade earlier.

“We are taking unprecedented action to protect the koala,” the minister said, highlighting a recent government promise of $50 million to protect and recover koala habitats.

Environmentalists welcomed the koalas’ new status but condemned Australia’s failure to protect the species so far.

“Koalas have gone from no-listing to vulnerable to endangered within a decade. That is a shockingly fast decline,” said WWF-Australia conservation scientist Stuart Blanch.

“Today’s decision is welcome but it won’t stop koalas from sliding towards extinction unless it’s accompanied by stronger laws and landholder incentives to protect their forest homes.”

Conservationists said it was hard to give precise figures on koala populations in the affected eastern states.

But estimates by an independent government advisory body -- the Threatened Species Scientific Committee -- indicated that koala numbers had slumped from 185,000 in 2001 to just 92,000 in 2021.

Alexia Wellbelove of the Humane Society International said east coast koalas could be extinct by 2050 if no action was taken.
“We can’t afford any more clearing,” she said.

The Australian Conservation Foundation said its own research showed that the federal government had approved the clearing of more than 25,000 hectares of koala habitat since the species was declared vulnerable a decade ago.

Australia’s koalas had been living on a “knife edge” even before the devastating “Black Summer” bushfires of 2019-2020 because of land-clearing, drought, disease, car strikes and dog attacks, said Josey Sharrad, wildlife campaign manager at the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

 

endangered animals,

ARTS & LIFE Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

    Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

  3. Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

    Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

  4. AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

    AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

  5. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent
Recommended
Two artifacts put on display at İzmir Archeology Museum

Two artifacts put on display at İzmir Archeology Museum
Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork

Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork
Sting sells entire songwriting catalog to Universal

Sting sells entire songwriting catalog to Universal
Russian gallery guard charged for drawing eyes on painting

Russian gallery guard charged for drawing eyes on painting
Smash hit TV drama ’Borgen’ is back 10 years on

Smash hit TV drama ’Borgen’ is back 10 years on
Sotheby’s sale of 200 pairs of Virgil Abloh shoe fetches $25 million

Sotheby’s sale of 200 pairs of Virgil Abloh shoe fetches $25 million
WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

Protester numbers outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
ECONOMY Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 11 that the Turkish government is determined to draw up broad measures soon that will provide relief to families and businesses amid soaring utility bills.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.