Australia PM in China to boost trade despite regional angst

SHANGHAI
Anthony Albanese arrived in Shanghai to kick off his second visit to China as Australian prime minister, seeking to bolster recently stabilised trade ties even as geopolitical tensions remain high.

Relations between Beijing and Canberra have charted a bumpy course over the past decade, a period marked by repeated disagreements over national security and competing interests across the vast Pacific region.

Affairs improved in December, when China called off a ban on imported Australian rock lobster, removing the final obstacle in a damaging trade war waged between the countries after ties plummeted in 2017.

"Trade is now flowing freely, to the benefit of both countries and to people and businesses on both sides," Albanese said ahead of the trip.

The Labor Party leader hailed a "very warm welcome" in brief comments to reporters shortly after touching down in the eastern metropolis of Shanghai.

Albanese's visit to Shanghai, Beijing and Chengd, scheduled to last through Friday, comes as China's sweeping territorial claims ruffle feathers in the region, particularly pertaining to the South China Sea.

The Australian leader said upon arrival that "the full range of issues" would be on the table during discussions with Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping, making the visit a tricky balancing act as economic and security priorities compete.

"We cooperate where we can, we disagree where we must, and we're able to have those honest conversations about some of the disagreements that are there," Albanese told reporters ahead of the trip.

 

Singapore averts recession in second quarter of 2025
