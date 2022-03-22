Auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London

  • March 22 2022 07:00:00

Auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London

LONDON
Auction houses cancel Russian art sales in London

Top auction houses Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Bonhams have all called off their sales of Russian art, slated to take place in London in June, as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on and the crisis in that country deepens.

The lucrative sales are typically popular with Russian collectors, and a number of the wealthiest, including Putin allies Petr Aven, who recently departed the board of London’s Royal Academy, and Roman Abramovich, cofounder of Moscow’s Garage Museum, are now on a continually lengthening sanctions list. All three auction houses confirmed that they would hew closely to regulations forbidding dealings with sanctioned individuals or organizations, and that they will intensify scrutiny surrounding them.

Sotheby’s was the first to cancel its sale, noting on March 15 that it was “actively supporting those impacted by the tragic events unfolding in the region through corporate and employee fundraising.”

Christie’s followed suit the same day, saying it had a “responsibility to respond to our clients’ needs and to geopolitical events that are out of our control.”

Bonhams on March 16 scrubbed mention of its Russian art sale from its website. Sotheby’s has additionally shuttered its Moscow outpost.

In the meantime, Phillips, which has been under intense pressure because its owners are Russian, does not hold any sales dedicated to Russian art. In March, it donated the net proceeds of its £5.8 million ($7.7 million) 20th-century and contemporary art auction in London to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

“Individuals or institutions targeted by sanctions are prevented from doing business directly or indirectly through our salerooms,” said a Phillips spokesperson. “We are of course being extra vigilant at this time.”

Other auction houses, such as the Monaco-based Hermitage Art Sales, are carrying out sales of Russian art and Soviet memorabilia.

WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

    Turkish president announces ‘digital mobilization’

  2. Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

    Zelensky renews offer of Putin talks

  3. Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

    Russian oligarch’s megayacht spotted in Turkey

  4. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
How Spanish cinema hit the big time

How Spanish cinema hit the big time
Ari Wegner: The other woman behind ’The Power of the Dog’

Ari Wegner: The other woman behind ’The Power of the Dog’
Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai
Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts

Antarctica hits record temperatures, say experts
Ruins of ancient harbor revealed in Datça

Ruins of ancient harbor revealed in Datça
Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Pacific rail work stoppage could hit US agriculture

Canadian Teamsters and CP Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage on March 20 that brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the United States.

SPORTS Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Oliveira wins rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira held his nerve to win a rain-affected Indonesian MotoGP on Mar. 20 and then promised to give the trophy to his baby daughter.