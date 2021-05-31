Attack on orthopedist prompts public outcry

  • May 31 2021 07:00:00

Attack on orthopedist prompts public outcry

ISTANBUL
Attack on orthopedist prompts public outcry

A man who attacked and severely injured an orthopedist at a hospital in the capital Ankara has prompted a massive public outcry in Turkey.

Ertan İskender, a doctor at Ankara Training and Research Hospital, was stabbed in his back and his right hand by an assailant, Bayram Nargüner, while examining another patient on May 26.

While the assailant was neutralized by the security forces after the attack, the injured doctor was immediately taken to surgery.

The finger of the injured orthopedist was sutured in place with an operation that lasted nearly four and a half hours.

It was also reported that the orthopedist might not be able to operate again due to the wounds on his hand.

Meanwhile, it turned out that the attacker had attempted suicide before, but gave up as a result of the attempts by the orthopedist.

The assailant was sent to prison after an Ankara court, which Nargüner was referred to, ruled for his arrest.

The attack against the doctor created a storm of outrage, particularly among medical circles.

Doctors, medical students, officials and NGOs strongly condemned the attack, while Health Minister Fahrettin Koca vowed to follow the judicial process of the incident until the end.

“The rights and safety of our physicians, to whom we entrust our lives, are entrusted to us,” Koca said, adding that the attacked orthopedist is currently in good health.

While the reports over the attack went viral on social media, some Twitter users expressed their anger with the hashtag #SağlıktaŞiddetSonaErsin (End Violence in Healthcare).

health workers,

WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moving to new normalization phase

    Turkey moving to new normalization phase

  2. Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

    Turkey cites 'positive agenda' in talks with Greece

  3. Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

    Turkey marks 568th anniversary of Istanbul's conquest

  4. Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

  5. Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships

    Turkish gymnast Onbaşı wins gold medal at world championships
Recommended
Nearly 1mln coronavirus jabs administered over past week in Turkey

Nearly 1mln coronavirus jabs administered over past week in Turkey
Turkey ‘neutralized’ 1,162 terrorists in 2021: Defense Ministry

Turkey ‘neutralized’ 1,162 terrorists in 2021: Defense Ministry
Turkey says outstanding issues with Greece should be solved bilaterally

Turkey says outstanding issues with Greece should be solved bilaterally
UN project offers training, jobs for locals, Syrians in Turkey

UN project offers training, jobs for locals, Syrians in Turkey
No quick lifting of air travel restrictions: Russian envoy

No quick lifting of air travel restrictions: Russian envoy
Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan

Kanal Istanbul construction to start at end of June: Erdoğan
WORLD South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on May 30 that South Africa would re-impose stricter measures against Covid-19 fearing the whole country will soon face a third wave of the pandemic.

ECONOMY Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Egypt bets on ancient finds to pull tourism out of pandemic

Workers dig and ferry wheelbarrows laden with sand to open a new shaft at a bustling archaeological site outside of Cairo, while a handful of Egyptian archaeologists supervise from garden chairs. The dig is at the foot of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, arguably the world’s oldest pyramid, and is one of many recent excavations that are yielding troves of ancient artifacts from the country’s largest archaeological site.
SPORTS Europeans talking about Turkish football players achievements

'Europeans talking about Turkish football players' achievements'

Turkish defender Merih Demiral said people in Europe are talking about Turkish players' successes in major leagues.