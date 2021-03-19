Attack on Kilis unacceptable, says Erdoğan

ISTANBUL

The rocket attack in Turkey’s southern province of Kilis from Syria is unacceptable, the Turkish forces have responded and are following up on this incident, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 19.

This attack is the “manifestation of the developments in the last week, in the past 10 days”, Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayers.

“Another mistake was made before. This is, of course, the practices made by the regime, and in return, we gave them the necessary answer with our Fırtına [howitzers]. The attack on Kilis is, of course, not acceptable. We have answered this again, and we will give it back,” the president stated.

Rockets fired from across the border with Syria fell in Turkey’s southern province of Kilis, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on March 19.

“Rockets determined to be fired from Syria fell on an empty field in Kilis. No citizens were injured, and no damage or loss occurred in the incident,” the ministry tweeted.

“A notification was sent to the [Russian Federation] RF side to stop the shooting, and the determined targets were immediately put under fire,” according to the ministry’s statement.

The ministry also stressed that Turkish troops in the region “have been alerted,” and developments are being followed up. Russian troops have been present in northern Syria under cease-fire deals with Turkey.

In a separate incident, a missile strike targeting Turkish-controlled northern Syria wounded several civilians on March 15 and Ankara notified Russia to halt the firing.

From January to May 2016, more than 70 rockets were fired into Kilis from across the Syrian border by ISIL, killing at least 21 people. But in the years since, the terrorist group was largely driven away from the region by Turkish military operations.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

Biden’s remarks on Putin does not suit state head: Erdoğan

Elaborating on U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan said the former’s remarks do not suit a head of state.

“Indeed, these remarks of Mr. Biden about Putin are a statement that does not suit a head of state. It is not acceptable for a head of state to use such a statement for another head of state like Russia. In my opinion, Mr. Putin has done what is necessary by giving a very wise and a very elegant answer,” Erdoğan stated.