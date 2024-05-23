Atrocities in Gaza will not end if Western powers back Netanyahu: Erdoğan

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that more conflicts await the world if Western powers continue to stand behind Israel despite all its atrocities against the Palestinian people.

"We cannot prevent massacres in Palestine as long as the Western powers continue to support Netanyahu, despite his arrogance and recklessness. If Zionist expansionism continues like this, I tell you frankly, our world is prone to new conflicts,” Erdoğan said on May 23 at the Presidential Complex in capital Ankara.

Underscoring that the tension with Iran last month was only a sign of bigger conflicts, Erdoğan has criticized Israel for its attacks on Lebanon and other countries in the region, calling for the Israeli regime to be stopped to prevent further bloodshed.

He argues that despite Israel's 76-year bloodshed and disregard for international law, Western powers continue to protect it, highlighting the double standards that favor Israel and emphasizing the need for justice and accountability for the crimes committed in Gaza.

Erdoğan further stated that countries that have been providing logistics and military support to Israel are complicit in the massacres by Israel.

Stating that Türkiye has taken various actions, including sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, halting import and export transactions with Israel, and intensifying diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire, Erdoğan said that the meetings and talks with foreign leaders aim for the "recognition of the State of Palestine and the cessation of massacres in Gaza.”

Erdoğan said that Israel has lost the war in the eyes of humanity and that the Palestinian cause will grow stronger globally, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

"Israeli forces have turned Gaza, which was already an open-air prison due to the blockade, into a children's cemetery in the past 229 days," he said.

Erdoğan also expressed Türkiye's satisfaction with Norway, Ireland, and Spain's decision to recognize Palestine, saying, "On behalf of myself and my nation, we convey our appreciation to the leaders of these three countries for their conscientious decision on the right side of history."

"We urge countries that have yet to recognize the State of Palestine to do so without further delay," he added.

The decision to recognize the state of Palestine comes as Israel continues its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

The United States and most western European nations have said they are willing to one day recognize Palestinian statehood, but not before agreement is reached on thorny issues like final borders and the status of Jerusalem.

But after Israel's retaliatory campaign in Gaza, diplomats are reconsidering once-contentious ideas.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 35,700 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

According to the Palestinian Authority, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank, 142 of the 193 U.N. member countries already recognize a Palestinian state.