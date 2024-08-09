Atatürk’s house in Thessaloniki hosts large numbers of visitors

Atatürk’s house in Thessaloniki hosts large numbers of visitors

THESSALONIKI
Atatürk’s house in Thessaloniki hosts large numbers of visitors

The house in the Greek port city of Thessaloniki where modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was born and lived until he was 7 was opened to the public as a museum in 1953 and continues to attract scores of visitors to this day.

"Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye and the supporter of the Balkan Union, was born here," read a marble plaque, which was hung on the street-facing exterior of the house on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the nation’s foundation.

The house, which includes information panels about the cities where Atatürk lived and details of his life, also features a statue of Atatürk seated on a chair from the period when he was president, along with a statue of his mother, Zübeyde Hanım.

Hosting a large number of visitors from all around the world, especially during the summer months, the museum is a must-see spot for Turkish tourists in particular.

Allowing its visitors to embark on a journey of spiritual significance, the museum provides them with an insight into Atatürk’s early life.

“Atatürk is special to us, so is having the opportunity to come here and see this place. The majority of the Turkish people are not able to come because of the visa issue, but gladly we were able to,” said Vural Evenk, a visitor.

Coming all the way from Istanbul with his motorcycle, another visitor Cenk Al said, “I came here specifically to visit this house. It makes you feel different, moves you to tears and gives you goosebumps."

Serkan Çağlar, a Turkish resident from the northwestern province of Balıkesir, stated that they were moved by their visit but struggled with the insufficient number of road signs in the region.

“We came here for the first time. I think it was excellent. It was so nice to read what happened years ago. We saw the statues, they were great, too,” said Derin Çağlar, his daughter.

Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary

Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary
Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul

Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul
Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchies latest movie

Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchie's latest movie
Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts
Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy

Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy
FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel

FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿