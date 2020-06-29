Atatürk statue in US capital attacked

  • June 29 2020 12:33:00

Atatürk statue in US capital attacked

ISTANBUL
Atatürk statue in US capital attacked

An attack on a statue of modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in front of the Turkish ambassador’s residence took place on June 25 in the U.S. capital, Washington D.C.

“Yes, I am guilty of crimes against humanity” was written in English language on a banner that hung on the statue.

According to a security camera footage of the embassy, a person is seen taking a picture after placing the banner on the statue, then fleeing and taking the banner.

While the embassy officials shared the camera footage with local authorities for identification, the photo was posted on the Facebook page of the “Greek Genocide Resource Center.”

“We’ve learned that the sign was placed there by someone whose extended family perished at Smyrna [İzmir] in 1922 and that it was a peaceful protest against a leader responsible for genocide,” it said in a message written on the post.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Istanbul lawmaker Gürsel Tekin has condemned the attack on the Atatürk statue.

“I curse this vandalism, which is intended to create hatred and hostility among peoples and is fed by ignorance,” said Tekin, recalling that former Greek premier Eleftherios Venizelos nominated Atatürk for the Nobel Peace Prize in the 1930s.

The bronze statue of Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, was installed in 2013 outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence on the periphery of Sheridan Circle in the U.S. capital.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

    Turkey expresses ‘disappointment’ over remaining on Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

  2. WHO to open office in Istanbul

    WHO to open office in Istanbul

  3. Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

    Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,097 as daily cases increase by 1,356

  5. Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace

    Erdoğan says Turkey to realize one of largest environmental projects in Thrace
Recommended
Measures taken for expected Istanbul earthquake not sufficient, says expert

Measures taken for expected Istanbul earthquake not sufficient, says expert
Bodrum to be center of cultural activities: Minister

Bodrum to be center of cultural activities: Minister
First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job

First female lifeguards of Istanbul start job
French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor

French suburb elects Turkish origin mayor
Ankara condemns Austria over pro-PKK rally, police intervention against Turkish nationals

Ankara condemns Austria over pro-PKK rally, police intervention against Turkish nationals
Pride celebrated online due to COVID-19 across Turkey

Pride celebrated online due to COVID-19 across Turkey
WORLD Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets ’hate speech’

Starbucks said on June 28 that it will pause its advertising on social media while it studies ways to "stop the spread of hate speech" as part of a growing corporate movement.
ECONOMY 52,080 road motor vehicles registered in May

52,080 road motor vehicles registered in May

Turkey saw 52,080 new registrations of road motor vehicles in May, the country's statistical authority reported on June 29.
SPORTS Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Başakşehir unable to secure lead, draw against Lions

Turkish Süper Lig leaders Medipol Başakşehir drew against Galatasaray 1-1 in June 28's high-stakes game.