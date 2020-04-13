At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

  • April 13 2020 10:24:00

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

WASHINGTON - Agence France-Presse
At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

In this image made from video provided by WLBT-TV strong storms pound parts of the Deep South, including this house and shed in Yazoo County, Miss., on April 12, 2020. (WLBT-TV via AP)

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    

The tornadoes caused "catastrophic" damage, according to U.S. media, and prompted the National Weather Service to issue its highest level of tornado alert.    

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted that he had declared a state of emergency "to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state."    

"We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property," Reeves said, telling residents "you are not alone."

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reported that all six deaths occurred in the southern part of the state.    

"These are initial reports and will continue to update when info becomes available," the agency tweeted.    

The Storm Prediction Center said it expected "severe thunderstorms" to continue through the night in Mississippi, as well as in the neighboring states of Alabama and Georgia.    

"Strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible," the center added.    

Earlier on April 12, Reeves urged residents to take the "severe storms very seriously."    

"Please take precautions to keep your family safe."    

He later retweeted a message from the state disaster agency reminding people to cover their noses and mouths and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus if they had to go to public storm shelters.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan rejects interior minister's resignation

    Erdoğan rejects interior minister's resignation

  2. Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

    Turkey sends second batch of medical supplies to UK

  3. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,198, with 56,956 total cases

  5. What’s next in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19?

    What’s next in Turkey’s fight against COVID-19?
Recommended
Two civilians killed in attacks by Haftar militias in Libya

Two civilians killed in attacks by Haftar militias in Libya
Alarm over dozens of missing migrants in Mediterranean

Alarm over dozens of missing migrants in Mediterranean
Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib
Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases pass 1.8 mln

Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases pass 1.8 mln
British PM Johnson discharged from hospital

British PM Johnson discharged from hospital
Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison

Fire, rioting breaks out at Siberia prison
WORLD At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six dead as tornadoes hit Mississippi

At least six people were killed when tornadoes ripped through Mississippi on April 12, officials said, prompting the southern US state to declare an emergency.    
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial output rises 7.5 pct in February

Turkey's industrial production posted an increase of 7.5 percent year-on-year in February 2020, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on April 13.
SPORTS Coronavirus outbreak strengthened bonds among Olympic athletes

Coronavirus outbreak strengthened bonds among Olympic athletes

While disappointed by the postponement of the Olympic Games due to COVID-19, Turkish athletes try to keep the Olympic spirit alive by continuing training at home, according to Turkey’s first badminton player to have made it to the games in 2012. ‘The outbreak has strengthened the bonds among us,’ says Neslihan Yiğit.