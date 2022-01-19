At least 90 migrants rescued in Aegean Sea

BALIKESİR

A total of 90 migrants have been rescued by Turkish authorities in the Aegean Sea, according to a statement.

Turkey’s Coast Guard Command said yesterday that it rescued a total of 90 migrants off Muğla and Balıkesir provinces.

The statement noted that 20 of the migrants were rescued off Bodrum district in Muğla, while 25 were helped off the coast of Marmaris district.

The statement said coast guard units sent boats after a tip suggesting migrants were struggling on rubber dinghies.

The migrants were first rescued and brought to land and then taken to the provincial migration office.

Additionally, the Turkish Coast Guard rescued 45 other migrants off Balıkesir province who were pushed back into Turkey’s territorial sea by Greek coastal authorities.

Turkey has accused Greece of large-scale pushbacks and summary deportations while denying migrants access to asylum procedures, which is a violation of international law.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements, which dictate that people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their safety might be in danger.